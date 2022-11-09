Lady Frost Granted Her Requested Release By Impact Wrestling

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release from the company. It was previously reported that Lady Frost had requested her release from Impact earlier in the summer, but it was not granted.

Impact reportedly granted her release before the latest set of television tapings. Initially, Impact Wrestling was not going to grant her release, but several people in the company pushed for it to take place since it seemed counter-productive to keep Lady Frost on the roster and under contract. Additionally, it’s said that Lady Frost was repeatedly going directly to Anthem President and CEO Leonard Aspard to follow up on being granted her release.

Frost recently has worked on some CMLL shows, and CMLL officials are said to be happy with her performance. Both sides are reportedly planning on working with each other again in the near future.