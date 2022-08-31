Lady Frost’s Request For Impact Release Reportedly Not Granted, Details on Request

Lady Frost requested her release from Impact Wrestling during the summer, but a new report says it isn’t likely to happen. Frost announced back in late June that she had asked for her release, but Fightful Select reportss that it has not been provided and won’t be.

Frost is on an exclusive paid-per-appearance contract with Impact Wrestling and only gets paid when she is used. This is similar to previous exclusive PPA deals for the likes of Acey Romero and Larry D, who both asked for and eventually received their releases. The issue from Frost’s end is that she has not been used and, due to her contract, she has not been paid by the company as opposed to the way a full-time contracted wrestler would be. Frost’s last match in Impact Wrestling was at Impact Multiverse of Matches, when she was part of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Four-Way match. She has not been at recent tapings, and there are no creative plans involving her right now.

Frost is said to have made it clear several times that she wants to be released and has asked directly to Anthem President/CEO Leonard Asper for it.

The report goes on to note that Forst needed to undergo a medical procedure earlier in the year and told Impact management of it, but was still booked for the April tapings in Dallas without hotel and flight accommodations. She ended up paying for those out of pocket and made Impact aware of her need for the procedure afterward. She said she was left uncertain about her status with the company while she was out of action and was told she wouldn’t be used immediately.

There are also said to be issued with how much Frost is being paid compared to her costs for performing and that there are reimbursements for things such as blood work that she alleges were not provided despite the fact that they should have been, as well as unpaid travel accommodations which she said have effectively made it to where working the tapings is costing her money along with the feeling that the company doesn’t value her health. She was reportedly asked if she wanted to sit out the duration of her contract, which would leave her unpaid for over two years.

Impact has yet to comment on the report.