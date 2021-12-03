Lady Frost To Miss NWA Hard Times 2 Due to Illness

Lady Frost is out of NWA Hard Times 2, as she will have to miss the show due to illness. Frost posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that she will be unable to attend the show this weekend, writing:

”I tried to wait it out, but I am very sick and unable to make it to @nwa this weekend in Atlanta. I feel terrible and I despise missing any booking engagements. I hope to see the NWA family soon. Love yinz.”

Frost was scheduled to team up with Natalia Markova in a triple threat match for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships against champions The Hex as well as Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn.

The NWA has yet to announce any updates to the match.