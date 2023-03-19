Lance Anoa’i Added to MLW Battle Riot V

Lance Anoa’i is the latest MLW star to join next month’s Battle Riot V. MLW announced on Sunday morning that the Samoan SWAT Team member will be part of the 40-man match at the taping, which takes place on April 8th. He joins John Hennigan, Raven, Willie Mack, Rickey Shane Page, Shigehiro Irie, Sam Adonis, Mr. Thomas, 1 Called Manders, and Jimmy Lloyd as announced competitors in the match so far.

Lance Anoa’i enters Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

Major League Wrestling today announced Lance Anoa’i as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The eleventh participant in Battle RIOT V is… one-half of the new World Tag Team Championship team of the Samoan SWAT Team, Lance Anoa’i.

A third-generation wrestler, Lance Anoa’i is the latest chapter of storied Samoan dynasty.

The son of Samoan SWAT Team founding member Samu, grandson of Afa and cousin of The Rock, Lance Anoa’i is a blend of agility and innovation.

Going to MLW fight cards as a child watching his father and uncles compete as the Samoan Island Tribe, Lance aspired to join them one day. That day has come.

Lance made his MLW debut in 2018 in the Battle Riot and returned to the league in 2022 as part of the new era Samoan SWAT Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau.

The strategist for the SST’s matches, Anoa’i is the laid back, cerebral combatant of the trio. Respected for his smooth in-ring skills, Anoa’i can go from grappling to hitting thriller top rope attacks in a matter of seconds.

The Samoan Swat Team ravaged the tag team circuit in the 1980s and 90s with Samu and Fatu warring with the likes of the Steiner Bros., Von Erichs, Freebirds and countless others as they took the world by storm.

Now, Lance Anoa’i looks become a double champion by winning the Battle RIOT to guarantee his title shot and challenge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.