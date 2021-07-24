Lance Archer Announces Withdrawal From Scheduled Match With Big CazXL for SWE Fury

– Lance Archer announced on his Twitter today that he will be unable to face Big CazXL (aka W. Morrissey) at today’s scheduled SWE Fury event in Lubbock, Texas. Archer noted that he needed to take some time to recover in his announcement, which you can see below.

Lance Archer wrote, “So. Unfortunately, I will NOT be appearing in Lubbock, TX today for @SWEFuryTV. I want to thank #SWEFURY for their understanding that after my brutal match on Wed and a big match scheduled for this Wednesday. It was in everyone’s best interest that I take this time to recover.”

Archer is coming off a brutal Texas Death match against Jon Moxley from AEW Fyter Fest Night 2. He defeated Moxley to recapture the IWGP US Heavyweight title.