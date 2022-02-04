wrestling / News
Larry D Announces That He’s Officially A Free Agent
As previously noted, Larry D recently requested his release from Impact Wrestling. In an update on his status with the company, he took to Twitter to announce that he is officially a free agent.
“As of today im offically a free agent again in the world of professional wrestling,im so thankful for opportunity @IMPACTWRESTLING provided in my life. Im ready to step through doors never imagined @AEW @MLW @nwa im ready to step through those doors!” he wrote.
Larry D joined Impact in December of 2019 and last appeared for the company at Throwback Throwdown II in December.
You can view his announcement below.
As of today im offically a free agent again in the world of professional wrestling,im so thankful for opportunity @IMPACTWRESTLING provided in my life. Im ready to step through doors never imagined @AEW @MLW @nwa im ready to step through those doors! pic.twitter.com/CevOiJSY1s
— Larry Fn D (@legendoflarryd) February 4, 2022