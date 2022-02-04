Larry D Announces That He’s Officially A Free Agent

As previously noted, Larry D recently requested his release from Impact Wrestling. In an update on his status with the company, he took to Twitter to announce that he is officially a free agent.

“As of today im offically a free agent again in the world of professional wrestling,im so thankful for opportunity @IMPACTWRESTLING provided in my life. Im ready to step through doors never imagined @AEW @MLW @nwa im ready to step through those doors!” he wrote.

Larry D joined Impact in December of 2019 and last appeared for the company at Throwback Throwdown II in December.

You can view his announcement below.