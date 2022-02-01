Larry D Requests Release From Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Larry D has announced that he has requested his release from the company. Larry, who is best known for his work with Acey Romero as XXXL, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that while he loves Impact, he’s looking to “make waves” elsewhere. He wrote on his Twitter account:

I love @IMPACTWRESTLING with all my heart,ive been able to achieve things id never imagine! With heavy heart ive requested my release and am eager to make waves in other markets…I will be accepting podcast,interviews an other media in the coming weeks..much [love] all! Lets work!!”

Larry D has been with Impact since December of 2019 and was last seen at Throwback Throwdown II in December. No word on whether his request has been granted.