Lash Legend Reacts To Meta-Four Splitting Up On Last Night’s WWE NXT
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Meta-Four split up on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, with each agreeing to go their own separate ways. In a post on Twitter, Lash Legend reacted to the news.
She wrote: “Woke up thinking it was just a bad dream. Still in disbelief. #M4L”
Woke up thinking it was just a bad dream. Still in disbelief. 💔 #M4L
— Lash Legend (@lashlegendwwe) April 30, 2025
