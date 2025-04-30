wrestling / News

Lash Legend Reacts To Meta-Four Splitting Up On Last Night’s WWE NXT

April 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Meta-Four WWE NXT 4-29-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Meta-Four split up on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, with each agreeing to go their own separate ways. In a post on Twitter, Lash Legend reacted to the news.

She wrote: “Woke up thinking it was just a bad dream. Still in disbelief. #M4L

