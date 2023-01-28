Latest Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

The latest and likely final betting odds for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event are now online, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Royal Rumble (Numbers do not indicate entrance order unless specified)

1. Kofi Kingston (+20000)

2. Santos Escobar (+25000)

3. Ricochet (+10000)

4. Baron Corbin (+25000)

5. Austin Theory (+3300)

6. Seth Rollins (+1200)

7. Bobby Lashley (+3300)

8. Rey Mysterio (+25000)

9. Gunther (+3300)

10. Cody Rhodes (-375)

11. Omos (+50000)

12. Drew McIntyre (+3300)

13. Sheamus (+6600)

14. Braun Strowman (+6600)

15. Karrion Kross (+3300)

16. Dominik Mysterio (Not Listed)

17. The Miz (+15000)

18. Xavier Woods (+25000)

19. Brock Lesnar (+5000)

Others Favorites (Not officially declared for the Royal Rumble)

Sami Zayn (+200)

The Rock (+525)

Steve Austin (+1200)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Numbers do not indicate entrance order unless specified)

1. Liv Morgan (+1800)

2. Candice LeRae (Not Listed)

3. Rhea Ripley (-400)

4. Raquel Rodriguez (+900)

5. Shayna Baszler (+5500)

6. Zelina Vega (+10000)

7. Emma (+15000)

8. Bayley (+800)

9. IYO Sky (+6600)

10. Dakota Kai (+6600)

11. Lacey Evans (+10000)

12. Xia Li (+6600)

Others Favorites (Not officially declared for the Royal Rumble)

Becky Lynch (+500)

Alexa Bliss (+750)

Bianca Belair (+2000)

Asuka (+2800)

Ronda Rousey (+3300)

Naomi (+5000)

Sasha Banks (+5000)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt (-1000) vs. LA Knight (Locked)

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (-5000) vs. Kevin Owens (+1000)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) (-800) vs. Alexa Bliss (+400)