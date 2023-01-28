wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
The latest and likely final betting odds for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event are now online, courtesy of BetOnline:
Men’s Royal Rumble (Numbers do not indicate entrance order unless specified)
1. Kofi Kingston (+20000)
2. Santos Escobar (+25000)
3. Ricochet (+10000)
4. Baron Corbin (+25000)
5. Austin Theory (+3300)
6. Seth Rollins (+1200)
7. Bobby Lashley (+3300)
8. Rey Mysterio (+25000)
9. Gunther (+3300)
10. Cody Rhodes (-375)
11. Omos (+50000)
12. Drew McIntyre (+3300)
13. Sheamus (+6600)
14. Braun Strowman (+6600)
15. Karrion Kross (+3300)
16. Dominik Mysterio (Not Listed)
17. The Miz (+15000)
18. Xavier Woods (+25000)
19. Brock Lesnar (+5000)
Others Favorites (Not officially declared for the Royal Rumble)
Sami Zayn (+200)
The Rock (+525)
Steve Austin (+1200)
Women’s Royal Rumble (Numbers do not indicate entrance order unless specified)
1. Liv Morgan (+1800)
2. Candice LeRae (Not Listed)
3. Rhea Ripley (-400)
4. Raquel Rodriguez (+900)
5. Shayna Baszler (+5500)
6. Zelina Vega (+10000)
7. Emma (+15000)
8. Bayley (+800)
9. IYO Sky (+6600)
10. Dakota Kai (+6600)
11. Lacey Evans (+10000)
12. Xia Li (+6600)
Others Favorites (Not officially declared for the Royal Rumble)
Becky Lynch (+500)
Alexa Bliss (+750)
Bianca Belair (+2000)
Asuka (+2800)
Ronda Rousey (+3300)
Naomi (+5000)
Sasha Banks (+5000)
Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt (-1000) vs. LA Knight (Locked)
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) (-5000) vs. Kevin Owens (+1000)
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) (-800) vs. Alexa Bliss (+400)