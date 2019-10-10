wrestling / News
Latest Episode of Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service Features Joey Janela
October 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of the Elite’s Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service is online, featuring the Young Bucks having dinner with Joey Janela. You can see the video below, which features the three discussing Janela’s run-in with Enzo Amore, their relationship with Tony Khan, Darby Allin and more:
