Latest Episode of Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service Features Joey Janela

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fyter Fest Joey Janela

– The latest episode of the Elite’s Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service is online, featuring the Young Bucks having dinner with Joey Janela. You can see the video below, which features the three discussing Janela’s run-in with Enzo Amore, their relationship with Tony Khan, Darby Allin and more:

