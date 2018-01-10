Latest on Filming Plans For 25th Anniversary of Raw

New details have been revealed for filming plans regarding Raw’s 25th anniversary episode. The show takes place on January 22nd, and Wrestling Inc reports that the current plan is to have an hour of the episode come from the Manhattan Center, with the remaining two hours coming from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will cut back and forth between the venues throughout the show.

The site also notes that Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will both appear at the Manhattan Center, which was the site of the first episode of Raw. They may also appear at the Barclays Center, as some stars are being set to appear at both venues. There will also be backstage footage shot to document the day for a possible WWE 24 series.

The majority of the regular roster will be at the Barclays Center, though several among them have said they would like to be at the Manhattan Center for the nostalgia as many were fans of WWE at the time.