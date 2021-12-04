Latest Standings for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 28 and World Tag League 2021

After night sixteen of the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournaments, here are updated standings:

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 28 Standings

SHO (6-2, 12 points)

El Desperado (4-3-1, 9 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (4-3-1, 9 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-4, 8 points)

Taiji Ishimori (4-4, 8 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (4-4, 8 points)

BUSHI (4-4, 8 points)

Robbie Eagles (4-4, 8 points)

El Phantasmo (4-4, 8 points)

YOH (4-4, 8 points)

Master Wato (3-5, 6 points)

DOUKI (2-6, 4 points)

NJPW World Tag League 2021

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-2, 12 points)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (6-2, 12 points)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-2, 12 points)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (6-2, 12 points)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (6-2, 12 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-4, 8 points)

Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (5-3, 10 points)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (5-3, 10 points)

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (2-6, 4 points)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-7, 2 points)

Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (1-7, 2 points)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-8, 0 points)