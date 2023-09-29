Latest Update on AEW All In Attendance After Conflicting Reports

As previously reported, the turnstile count for AEW All In was revealed to be 72,265, according to the Freedom of Information office for the Brent Civic Centre. This refers to the amount of people who had tickets used at Wembley Stadium for the event. It’s significantly lower than the announced attendance of 81,035.

However, Wrestlenomics reports that an email from Brent Council member Chris Whyte detailed the number as 85,258. However, when Brandon Thurston emailed Whyte for clarification, Whyte replied: “Apologies, Yes, we’ve confirmed a revised figure for the turnstile entries of 72,265. Sorry for any confusion.”

What does this mean?

According to Thurston, it’s likely the largest number (85,258) is how many tickets were distributed for the event. This would include the paid attendance and comp tickets. The number is slightly higher than what WrestleTix estimated (83,131).

Paid attendance, number of tickets purchased, is what AEW claims 81,035 is. Of course this does not necessarily mean all tickets were used, which leads to the “turnstile count” of 72,265. It was noted that venues don’t actually use “turnstiles” anymore, and many tickets never get used. If a ticket is scanned, it’s added to the “turnstile” count. Obviously, this would not include the unsold tickets on the secondary market, which would have been purchased but not used for entry.

The issue appears to be that the gap between AEW’s paid attendance claim and the turnstile count is 8,770 tickets unaccounted for. That’s 11% of tickets sold that weren’t used. However, multiple AEW sources claim that the 11% margin is typical for a AEW event, and the tickets sold number is accurate.

According to the report, Wrestlemania 32 likely still has the paid attendance record, as its turnstile count was 80,709. It’s believe to have sold between 73,711 and 85,888 tickets and AEW All In would be in the middle of that range.