wrestling / News
Latest Episode of WWE Speed Online, New #1 Contenders Tournament Begins
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with the start of a new #1 contenders tournament for the Speed Championship. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ludwig Kaiser to advance. He will meet the winner of Karl Anderson vs. Andrade for a shot at Ricochet’s belt. The match was taped in Saudi Arabia before Smackdown last week.
TODAY ON #WWESpeed 🚨 #DIY's @CiampaWWE takes on Imperium's @wwe_kaiser! Who will move forward in this No. 1 Contender's Tournament? 👀 pic.twitter.com/e1GV7ej2hi
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes