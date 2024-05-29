wrestling / News

Latest Episode of WWE Speed Online, New #1 Contenders Tournament Begins

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with the start of a new #1 contenders tournament for the Speed Championship. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ludwig Kaiser to advance. He will meet the winner of Karl Anderson vs. Andrade for a shot at Ricochet’s belt. The match was taped in Saudi Arabia before Smackdown last week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading