Darby Allin Wins World Title Shot With AEW Royal Rampage Win

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin has a shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the Royal Rampage match on this week’s AEW Rampage. Allin won the match on Friday’s show to earn a World Championship match at AEW Dynamite; Grand Slam on September 25th. He last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli.

The other competitors in the match were Orange Cassidy, Brody King, Komander, Brian Cage, Tomohiro Ishii, The Butcher, Roderick Strong, Matt Menard, Brandon Cutler, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Jarrett, Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Kip Sabian, Mike Bennett, and Lio Rush.

Allin also has a TNT Championship match at All In after securing the match at the end of Blood & Guts on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Rampage, Darby Allin, Jeremy Thomas

