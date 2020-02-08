Law Firm Announces Investigation Into WWE for Alleged Securities Fraud and Violations

– The law firm Levi & Korsinsky, based in New York City, announced in a press release this week that the firm was investigating WWE “concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.” You can read the full press release below.

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or “the Company”) (WWE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 31, 2019, WWE released its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The Company disclosed a large decline in net income and cash flow generated as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and cited “unfavorable timing of working capital and lower operating performance” as the cause of the decline.

Following these disclosures, WWE’s stock price plummeted by 18.68%.

