WWE News: Video of Dirt Sheet Segment From Smackdown, Stock Down Again

– WWE has posted video of this week’s Dirt Sheet segment with John Morrison and The Miz that opened Smackdown. You can see the segment below, in which Morrison and Miz parodied Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with a movie trailer before Big E and Kofi Kingston showed up:

– WWE’s stock continued to slide today after Thursday’s Q4 financial results. The stock closed at $42.53, down $1.97 (4.43%) from the previous closing price. In the last week the stock has dropped nearly 20 points from $62.30 on January 30th; it is at the lowest closing point since May 8th, 2018 when the stock closed at $42.06.