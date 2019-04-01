Lawsuit Against Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair & WWE Close to Settling

– The defamation lawsuit filed by Charlotte Flair’s ex-husband against Flair, her father Ric and WWE is close to being settled. PWInsider reports that lawyers for Riki Paul Johnson, the plantiff, filed a Notice of Resolution with the The United States District Court, Western District of North Carolina. The notice was filed on Sunday and said that all sides in the lawsuit are close to a settlement.

The lawsuit was filed by Johnson in October of last year over claims made in the Flairs’ book Second Nature that Johnson was psychologically and physically abusive, lost two jobs due to drug use and was sterile and could not have children. Johnson said in the original suit that he could prove the statements are incorrect via police reports and dash cam footage and said the book humiliated his family including his three children.

The filing said that all parties “have agreed to resolve the above captioned matter, subject to agreement on the remaining details of a proposed Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release, upon which the parties are diligently working. The parties anticipate that these details will be resolved and that a final Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release will be completed on or before April 2, 2019, at which time the parties anticipate filing with the Court a Notice of Settlement.”

WWE initially said of the lawsuit, “We recently received what appears to be a meritless lawsuit and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”