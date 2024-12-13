Layla Recalls Her Experience Working With Snooki In WWE

Layla was part of a six-person tag match at WrestleMania 28 opposite Snooki, and she recently looked back on working with the Jersey Shore star. Layla, Michelle McCool and Dolph Ziggler battled Trish Stratus, Snooki and John Morrison at the PPV, and Layla spoke about working with the reality star in an appearance on the No Name Wrestling Podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working opposite Snooki and the match being cut down: “It was actually hilarious. Snooki was actually very, very funny, she was very, very sweet — smaller than me, oh my god, like I’m short, I’m really, really short and she’s like shorter than me. I’m sad we didn’t get to do that, I know she was very sad and disappointed too, you know, but she got a great payday so I’m sure it’s okay, right?”

On enjoying working with her: “She was actually very nice, very professional, funny — she was a little bit nervous at first, but after a while, when she had Trish helping her out, and Michelle and I, it was just fun.”