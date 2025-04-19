Layla Reveals Why Deciding To Retire Was So Difficult for Her

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Layla discussed retiring from wrestling and why it was so difficult for her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Layla on her retirement: “Oh, it was horrible. Because wrestling, I had been doing it for nine years… it became my identity, it definitely became something like, that’s what I do, that’s who I am, ’cause it engulfs your life so much,” Layla said. “I had a really, really hard time coming to that decision, but I needed to be done.”

On why she made the decision to retire: “I was getting older, they were bringing in all these new girls, and my time was just up. And I was like, ok am I gonna just sit here and have people looking at me, like, oh when is she gonna quit, or she’s such a sad case, look at her, she’s still here. I didn’t want that to be my story.”