Legal Team For Luchasaurus Files To Dismiss Amended Complaint In Mask Lawsuit

It was previously reported that Composite Effects LLC filed a lawsuit against AEW and Luchasaurus for a mask he used. They claimed they made the mask and AEW was merchandising it without their permission. After AEW filed to get five out of six counts dismissed on March 21, CFX made an amended complaint claiming Luchasaurus had someone else make a similar mask. They claim this still infringes on their copyright and is a breach of contract. On March 24, Fightful reports that Judge Fallon approved the filing into the record.

On April 7, the legal team for Luchasaurus (real name Austin Matelson) filed to dismiss the complaint because of a failure to state a claim. They said that CFX didn’t “plausibly allege” that the modified mask isn’t “substantially similar” to the “Viper Silicone Mask” that CFX made. They also submitted photos to show that the Luchasaurus mask and the CFX mask ae not “substantially similar.”

They wrote: “It is evident from these pictures that the Luchasaurus Mask differs from the Copyright Work in much more than simply the addition of horns. Most obviously, the Luchasaurus Mask is an entirely different shape, covering only the front part of the face above the mouth, rather than covering the full head with a cowl extending to the shoulders.“