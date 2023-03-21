AEW Seeks to Have Most of Counts in Luchasaurus Lawsuit Dismissed

– As previously reported, AEW is dealing with a lawsuit filed by Composite Effects LLC dealing with the mask of LUchasaurus. According to Composite Effects, they created Luchsaurus’ mask and AEW is merchandising it without their permission. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is now reporting that AEW is seeking to have five of the six counts raised by Composite Effects to be dismissed.

AEW in its legal motion said it would answer the remaining count after a decision was made regarding the notion. The motion says that the other five counts fail to make a viable claim or are preempted by the Copyright Act. The 10-page memorandum filed by AEW can be seen in Thurston’s below tweets.

AEW moved today to dismiss 5 of the 6 counts raised by Composite Effects. AEW says it will answer the remaining count after a decision is made on this motion.https://t.co/lCBS9KvV5F pic.twitter.com/G303Leyxmr — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 21, 2023

