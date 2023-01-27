AEW, Luchasaurus Sued Over Merchandise Using Copyrighted Mask

AEW and Luchasaurus have been sued for selling merchandise based on the latter’s mask, which the designer says is copyrighted. Wrestlenomics reports that Composite Effects, LLC (CFX) filed suit against AEW and Luchasaurus (aka Austin Matelson) and claimed that the mask Luchasaurus performs under is theirs, and that the parties are merchandising it without permission.

The complaint is dated December 20th and in it, Louisiana-based CFX said that it owns licensing and design rights” on all its characters, including the mask. The complaint states that Luchasaurus was “was entitled to use the mask in events as a wrestler, but neither he nor anyone acting on his behalf was entitled to create merchandise that incorporated the mask design.”

Luchasaurus worked with CFX in the vicinity of December 2016 to have a modified version of their “Viper Silicone Mask” made for him. The mask was again modified in March of 2019 to add horns to it. CFX alleges that they began talking with AEW personnel about making a new custom mask that AEW bought the rights to, but the custom mask was not used much if at all. In emails provided by CFX, Luchasaurus said:

“Hey man thanks for the work on the new mask but after getting a look of it on my face Tony and I agreed my current mask is just too iconic at this point and we can’t change the face.”

CFX says it contacted both AEW and Luchasaurus asking them to stop using the mask in merchandising or come to a licensing agreement, but no deal was made.

The complaint also includes a declaration from designer George Frangadakis, who was apparently contacted by Luchasaurus in January of last year to make a mask similar to the one CFX has the copyright on, asking for a “near replica of CFX’s custom-designed mask.” Frangadakis said, “It was clear that there were legal issues that needed to be handled prior to my designing a new mask for Matelson.” He said he offered to make a new mask that didn’t look like CFX’s design but wasn’t contacted again after that.

CFX is asking for profits that AEW has made related to the mask infringement, other damages, and attorneys’ fees. AEW has yet to respond to Wrestlenomics’ request for comment on the suit.