Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 1.19.24  

-Plug for my latest Retro Review: Clash of Champions VI: Ragin Cajun. It has a Flair/Steamboat match you may have heard about. One fine thing: Go Niners! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Scrypts (w/ OTM) vs. Brooks Jensen

-Jaida Parker has apparently joined OTM as she is out with Scrypts and his crew. Jensen tosses Scrypts into the corner to start. Scrypts with a side headlock, but Jensen rolls into a pin for two. He escapes the headlock and hooks an armbar. Scrypts is scheduled to face Dragon Lee next week, so that kind of gives away who is winning this one. Jensen with a series of running shoulders and then a slam. Clothesline sends Scrypts over the top to the floor. He makes the mistake of getting distracted by OTM on the floor and that lets Scrypts clip the knee. DDT from Scrypts! I approve of any DDT use! Jensen sells the knee as he fights back. Scrypts goes back to the knee and comes off the top with a moonsault. That gets two! Scrypts gets caught in the corner and Jensen starts to run wild with clotheslines. He gets a backdrop that he had to work for with the damaged leg. Price distracts the ref which lets Parker get in a shot on the knee. Scrypts hits the handspring cutter for the pin at 5:05.

Winner: Scrypts via pin at 5:05

-I am digging the gimmick from Jensen, but I am still not sold on Scrypts being a heel. The handspring cutter is sweet though. *1/2

-Hank and Tank interview back stage and they don’t know who there opponents are going to be tonight.

-Royal Rumble: KO vs. Logan! 1 Week from Tomorrow!

-WWE NFL Championship Belts! Go Niners!

Jacy Jayne vs. Carlee Bright

-Debut time for Bright. She is a former cheerleader from The University of Minnesota. Her gimmick is that of an ultra positive person. Let’s she what she can do. Some in the crowd let her know that Jacy’s going to kill her. Backslide early from Bright for two. Jayne slaps her in the face and then they collide in the middle of the ring as they each went for a crossbody. Bright hooks a Bow and Arrow as they crowd tries to rally Jacy. Bright uses the hair and gets a pin, but Jayne counters to her own for two. Running clothesline from Jayne and another. She hits a dropkick and then a cannonball in the corner. The crowd really like Jayne! Rolling Encore finishes at 2:09.

Winner: Jacy Jayne via pin at 2:09

-We don’t get many straight up squashes on this show, but that’s what this was. Bright showed off a backslide and that was kind of it. Jayne rolls along. SQUASH

-Vengeance Day commercial!

-Royal Rumble! One week from tomorrow! Curious what happens with Rollins and the World Title now with his injury.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp)

-It seems instead of Freebird Rules, we have a Catch Clause which means any 2 of the 4 members of The Catch Crew can work this match. They are rolling with Dempsey and Damon! Kemp out wrestles Walker to start, but misses the blind tag which lets Tank get a POUNCE. Tank with a cartwheel and he drops Kemp. Splash in the corner followed by a shoulder and then Hank with a running clothesline. Hank heads up and comes off with a clothesline for two as Dempsey makes the save. Hank and Tank with a Stereo World’s Strongest Slams! Kemp fights out of another slam and Dempsey gets in a kick to the back from the apron. That lets Kemp gain the advantage. Tag to Dempsey who comes off the top. Tag back to Kemp and it’s a double elbow. Double Stomp from Kemp gets two. German Suplex from Kemp and Dempsey immediately gets one of his own into a bridge for two. Submission from Dempsey and he works the fingers as well. Hank escapes and gets a pin for two, but Dempsey regains control. Hank gets caught on the ground as Dempsey looks for a triangle, but Hank powers up. Headbutt from Hank leaves both men down. Hot tag to Tank and he decks both men. Dempsey eats some clotheslines and an atomic drop. Bubba Bomb from Tank, but no ref as he is dealing with The Crew. Dempsey goes to the eyes and makes the tag to Kemp. He hits a modified Rock Bottom for the pin at 6:12.

Winner: No Quarter Catch Crew at 6:12

-Solid tag match with each team showing some potential. I like the Catch Cause and the idea behind it. NXT is becoming faction heavy which is fine. **1/4

-Thanks for reading!