Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 5.17.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy

-Troy is a former OL at Northern Iowa, and this is his debut. Saxton notes he has been training for the last two years in the PC. He definitely has some size! Troy uses his size to stuff a Heights shoot-in, and controls in the middle of the ring. Heights gets to the ropes to force a break. Another go and Heights gets arm control and transitions to a front facelock. We get a dueling chant from the crowd. Heights with a crossbody but gets a roll-up blocked and Troy just runs him down with a modified pounce. Troy throws some headbutts in the corner and unloads with some strikes. He uses the top rope to choke and follows with a splash. Jasper charges again, but eats an elbow to the face. Heights gets too close though and gets dropped with a sidewalk slam. Splash gets a two count! Troy hooks a submission, but Heights elbows his way out. Tavion escapes a second sidewalk slam and gets a series of clotheslines. Overhead throw and man, was that impressive from Heights. He charges, but Troy murders him with a Blackhole Slam for two. Nice! Crowd: “That was three.” Troy charges but Heights moves and hits a belly to belly suplex for the pin at 5:15.

Winner: Tavion Heights via pin at 5:15

-This was a sweet little match! They worked well together as Heights fighting from underneath worked and Troy hit all the high impact monster offense well. I want to see more from Troy and Heights continues to come along. Well done here! <b**3/4

Layla Diggs and Brinley Reece vs. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey

-Another debut as Diggs gets her first shot! Diggs starts with Grey and they work on the mat a bit before a stalemate. They show mutual respect and the tag is made to Bright. Diggs works the arm, but Bright flips to reverse and takes Briggs down to the mat by her arm. Diggs escapes and gets her own take down before making the tag to Reece. She hits the front flip lariat and tag back to Diggs. She goes back to the arm, but neatly gets pinned with a crucifix. Tag back to Reece who cuts off Bright from making the tag. She swings Bright to the opposite corner, but Bright quickly regroups and makes the desperation tag. Grey gets to run wild for a bit until Bright gets a small package for two. All four women in the ring until Diggs sends Bright to the floor. Grey with a dropkick to sends Diggs to the floor, but she gets caught with a round-off into a DDT from Reece for the pin at 3:58.

Winners: Layla Diggs and Brinley Reece via pin at 3:58

-They didn’t get much time which is weird as this ended up only being a two match show. Diggs gets a win in her debut which doesn’t happen often on this show. The crowd wasn’t sure who to get behind in this one as they like all four women. This was okay, but I wish they were given a little more time. *1/2

-Thanks for reading!