Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Bash at The Beach 1997  

-We continue on with our look back at 1997. After this show we hit August with a PPV from WWF, WCW, ECW and a WCW Clash of Champions. Busy month, so no promises I get to Clash of the Champions, but maybe I will just start with that one since it’s the final one ever. As for this show Hulk Hogan, WCW Champion, is actually working a PPV for the first time since March. It’s a tag match, but it’s a start. Come to think of it the appearance in March was also a multi-man match. I’m sure the face he hasn’t defended his title in months won’t come back to haunt him. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tony Schiavone, Dusty Rhodes, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Date: July 13, 1997

-Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

-Attendance: 7851

-PPV Buys: 250,000

Mortis and Wrath (w/ James Vandenberg) vs. Glacier and Ernest “The Cat” Miller

-Mike Tenay joins the announce team for this one as I guess he is an expert on Mortal Kombat as well as the Cruiserweight Division. Wrath and Mortis jump the bell as everyone hits everyone. Things settle down to Glacier and Mortis. Glacier gets a tackle and rains down right hands to a good pop. Mortis gets dropped balls first on the top rope and then a clothesline. Wrath in, but Miller lands a kick from the top rope to send him to the floor. Leg sweep from Glacier and after a tag, Miller gets a jumping spin kick for two. Wrath gets the tag and we get a lockup. Wrath backs him into a corner and fires off some chops. Miller ducks a clothesline and hits a side kick. Pump Kick from Miller and another side kick. He charges one time too many and gets caught in a backbreaker. Mortis misses an elbow from the middle rope. Glacier comes in and we get a double dropkick for two. Side headlock from Glacier and he takes a shot at Mortis, but that frees up Wrath who hits a kick that sends Glacier to the floor. Mortis sends him into the railing and hits a somersault off the apron. Nasty superkick from Mortis as Glacier had his head sandwiched between a chair and post. That looked and sounded great! I’m shocked you don’t see that spot lifted more. Well, I mean WWE wouldn’t do it, but I could see AEW lifting it. Back in the ring Glacier lands a back kick to the head, but Wrath just calmly comes in and hits a clothesline. That gets Mortis a two count. Powerbomb/neckbreaker combo from Wrath/Mortis, but no three count as Miller makes the save. Wrath hooks a reverse Boston Crab and Mortis comes off the middle rope with a leg drop to the back of the head. This Mortis/Wrath team is killing it here! Mortis heads up, but misses and it’s a race to their corners. Wrath cuts off the tag which brings Miller in and he unloads with kicks. The crowd is loving all this! All four men brawl in the ring for a bit before Miller and Wrath hit the floor. Mortis tries a DDT, but Glacier turns it into one of his own. Vandenberg puts Mortis’ foot on the ropes and loads it with a chain. Glacier hits a kick on Vandenberg, but turns around into a kick from Mortis and the chain loaded boot. That gives Glacier his first loss at 9:48.

Winners: Mortis and Wrath via pin 9:48

-This was fun as it didn’t go too long and the crowd was into it. No real rest holds and just four guys having a fun tag match where they kicked the crap out of each other. The Mortis/Wrath team had promise! ***

-DDP is backstage chatting with wcwwrestling.com as the fans want to know who his mystery partner is. He’s not giving it away yet. I mean if you watched Nitro it kind of took the suspense out of it.

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. The Ultimate Dragon

-Lockup and Jericho gets a go behind, but neither man can do much so we break and start again. Jericho gets an armbar on the ground, but Dragon turns into a side headlock. Dragon to a head scissors, which Jericho counters and it’s another stalemate. Jericho with backdrop, but Dragon lands on his feet. Each man counters a monkey flip by landing on their feet and it’s another stalemate. Jericho gets an overhand wristlock and backs Dragon into a corner. Chops for Jericho and to the other corner where Dragon does his head stand. He snaps off rapid fire kicks and then lands some heavy kicks to the back. He goes to a chinlock and quickly goes to a nerve hold. Head scissors next and then back up Dragon tries a rana, but Jericho hits a powerbomb. He doesn’t release and splats Dragon with a second powerbomb followed by a Senton backsplash for two. Back breaker submission for a bit and then a headlock, but Dragon breaks with a belly to back suplex. Jericho comes out of the corner with a moonsault press for two. Tiger Drive gets two! Heenan: “Is that like a Phillips?” Nice! They battle on the top rope as Jericho preps for a superplex, but Dragon blocks. Jericho leaps off for a dropkick, but it looked like Dragon jumped off to avoid. That looked weird! Jericho dives out after him and then sends Dragon back into the ring. Jericho with a slam, but gets booted in the face trying to come off the middle rope. They fight up top again and Dragon tries a rana but gets dumped to the floor. Heenan asks a good question about whether that should be a DQ? Jericho comes off the top to the floor with a missile dropkick. Jericho hits a snap suplex on the floor. They fight on the apron and Jericho misses the springboard crossbody. Jericho hits the Rey fake out that became the 6-1-9 and then comes off the middle ropes with The Asai Moonsault to leave both men laying in the aisle. Jericho beats the count at the last second and gets caught with a rana for two as he got his foot on the ropes. Jericho tries a La Majistral, but Dragon turns into one of his own for two as Jericho grabs the ropes. They trade roll-ups and then both crash through the ropes to the floor. They trade chops and kicks on the floor and Dragon connects with an enziguiri. Jericho avoids a suplex and ends up hitting a Lion-sault for two. Another slam from Jericho and he goes for another Lion-sault and Dragon kind of dropkicks him out of mid-air. Dragon Sleeper is blocked as they are running out of steam with this one and the crowd is actually turning on the match a little bit. Tiger Suplex is blocked and Jericho tries another powerbomb, but Dragon gets a rana which Jericho rolls through into a pin to get the win at 12:56.

Winner: Chris Jericho via pin at 12:56

-Weird match as the crowd wasn’t into this one and even started booing it towards the end. They also seemed to be off in their chemistry at times and ended up getting some rough moments. Still fun, but not show stealing fun. ***1/4

-Mean Gene Okerlund heads to ringside to interview Raven, who is sitting in the front row with Stevie Richards. He had just started showing up in the crowd and nobody could get him to talk. Speculation was he could be DDP’s mystery partner tonight. I was way into the Raven character and I had this monologue he gives to Gene memorized for whatever reason. This was deep to me when I was sixteen! Raven decks Stevie for blabbing too much!

The Great Muta and Masahiro Chono vs. The Steiner Brothers

-Brawl to start and nWo clear the ring of the The Steiners. They respond by coming off the top rope in the same corner and hitting Chono and Muta with flying clotheslines. It should be noted that Muta has nWo painted on his face, which I always found cool. Back in the ring with Muta and Scott starting us proper. Lockup and Scott controls with a side headlock and gets a shoulder block after being pushed off. Charge in the corner doesn’t work out though as Muta gets the feet up. The crowd chants for Muta as anytime he showed up in WCW it seemed like a big deal. Muta ducks a clothesline and lands a spin kick to the abs. Muta sets too early on a backdrop and gets tossed with a butterfly suplex. Gorilla Press Slam next and then he decks Chono off the apron for good measure. Rick gets the tag and Muta and Chono take a walk to regroup. Muta back in and he tags to Chono. Lockup and much like Scott, Rick gets a side headlock and then a shoulder tackle. Chono tries one, but just bounces off so he goes to the eyes. Mafia Kick from Chono and he wants a test of strength. Rick obliges and he wins the battle, but eats an elbow from Chono. Steiner catches Chono with a suplex that sends him to the floor. Chono argues with fans at ringside. Muta and Scott back in and Scott just pounds him down. Chono lands a knee from the apron, but Scott just punches him in the face. Scott heads up top, but Chono brings him down with an Electric Chair. Handspring Elbow from Muta followed by a face plant. Snapmare into a snap elbow drop. Chono in and he knocks Rick off the apron. Double team from nWo Japan, but Scott lands a low blow on Muta and brings Chono off the top with a belly to belly suplex. Nice! Hot tag to Rick and clotheslines and suplexes for everyone. Steiner hits the top rope bulldog for two as Chono makes the save. All four men in the ring and Chono gets powerslammed by Rick. Scott with a belly to belly on Muta. He heads up top and Chono blocks that which lets Muta bring him down with a Frankensteiner. Muta tries another handspring and Rick dumps him on his head with a suplex for two as Chono makes another save. Frankensteiner from Rick on Muta gets two as Chono pulls the ref away from the count. The Steiners hit a double team DDT from the top rope for the win at 11:36.

Winners: The Steiner Brothers via pin at 11:36

-This was fun as this let the Steiners run loose due to Muta and Chono having no issue getting dumped on their heads and suplexed all over the ring. ***

Juventud Guerrera, Hector Garza, and Lizmark Jr vs. Villano IV, Psychosis, and La Parka

-This is Lucha Rules and Tenay explains the significance of Trios Matches in Mexico. Psychosis and Lizmark start us off and we are told the ref has been instructed to relax the tag rules like they have in Mexico. Lizmark gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Psychosis hooks a head scissors and Lizmark head stands his way out of it. Garza in off the top with an armdrag. Villano in and he runs wild and throws chops on Garza in the corner. He hits a running corner clothesline and then some more chops. Garza tries a splash, but gets caught with a dropkick. Garza runs the ropes and flips over Villano and gets an armdrag. They hit the floor and Garza gets a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Parka and Juvie go in the ring as these matches suck to try to keep up with everything. La Parka gets dumped to the floor and Juvie follows out with a head scissors take down. Sonny gets involved and accidentally kicks La Parka. Sonny breaks out the money to calm La Parka down. Psychosis misses a corner dropkick and that fall had to suck as he landed on his neck. Everyone starts hitting everyone and Juvie gets a splash on everyone. Triple suicide dives over the top from the babyface team to leave everyone down. Juvie tries a springboard back in, but Psychosis catches him with a dropkick. They fight up top and Psychosis hits a sunset flip that had the effect of a powerbomb that looked like it killed Juvie. Lizmark in with a moonsault press on La Parka for two and Garza gets one of his own for two on Villano. Psychosis and Villano collide and we get The Star while La Parka gets a spinning torture rack in the middle of it. Psyschosis and Lizmark left alone in the ring and Psychosis misses a splash. Now everyone tries something off the top and everyone keeps moving. Heenan: “They are dropping out of the sky like rain.” Juvie tries a superplex and I have no words for what happened as we ended up with something like a chicken fight and then 4 men hitting the floor. Villano ends up missing a splash. La Parka gets a twisting corkscrew to the floor. Insane spot as Juvie uses Garza as a springboard and easily clears the ropes to land on the pile. Psychosis gets backdropped over the top on the pile and then Garza gets a corkscrew moonsault on everyone. Villano V hits the ring to switch, but Garza is out at two after a backsplash. Villano V misses and hits Psychosis by mistake which lets Garza hit a springboard missile dropkick and then a standing moonsault for the pin at 10:17.

Winners: Hector Garza, Lizmark Jr, Juventud Guerrera via pin at 10:40

-You can never say WCW didn’t offer something for everyone as they gave these six men 11 minutes to do whatever they wanted knowing it was a style most watching had probably never seen. There was sloppiness at times, which is expected, but it was all action and never dull. ****

Career vs Career: Kevin Sullivan (w/ Jimmy Hart and Jacquelyn) vs. Chris Benoit

-This is the final match in a rivalry that has been going on for over a year. As pointed out by the announce team, this is going to be on the opposite end of what we just saw in the last match. The bell rings and they just start trading punches. Sullivan suplexes Benoit over the top to the floor and then sends him into the security railing. Jackie lands some punches as Patrick just follows them on the floor. The railing gets set up in the middle of the aisle and Benoit gets sent into that again. Benoit fights back and tosses Jackie onto Sullivan. She is right back on him and I really don’t need to see Benoit fighting a woman. Thankfully, they head to the beach set for some plunder. A surfboard gets broken over Benoit’s head. This is what made WCW great! These themed sets were perfect to distinguish shows and for brawls like this. Jimmy Hart ends up getting knocked off a lifeguard tower. They trade more punches and Sullivan kicks Benoit in the balls to regain the advantage. He hits a piledriver on the floor, but since this isn’t Memphis we don’t need a stretcher or body bag. Jackie drops some elbows, but Benoit is back and takes Sullivan to the ring. He hits a high clothesline that caught jaw more than chest/neck. Sullivan dumps Benoit to the floor and Jimmy Hart lands some kicks and chokes Benoit. I like the aggression from everyone as this shouldn’t be a regular match with careers on the line. Benoit gets hung (probably need a better word) upside down on the post outside where Sullivan pounds away some more. They brawl in front on Raven who just no sells it. Benoit back with right hands and he sends Sullivan into the camera stand by the apron. Suplex gets two as Sullivan gets his foot on the rope. Sullivan bites Benoit, so Benoit retaliates by biting the ear which pops the crowd. Chops from Benoit and he hooks The Crippler Crossface. The arm drops twice, but Sullivan stays alive and gets to the ropes to break. Benoit goes right back to it and Sullivan fights his way to the ropes to force another break. Benoit kicks the snot out of him and unloads with more right hands. Sullivan keeps bouncing up and they start trading blows once again. Sullivan wins this exchange and sets Benoit in The Tree of Woe. He hits the running knee not once, not twice, but thrice. Jackie finds a wooden chair under the ring and brings it into the ring. Sullivan wants it, but Jackie opts to just blast Sullivan in the head. Benoit heads up top and hits the flying headbutt to blow this feud off at 13:10.

Winner: Chris Benoit via pin at 13:10

-Basically what we expected as they just punched and kicked each other into a pile of goo until one got the win. I wasn’t a fan of the ending as it should have just been Benoit going over without the assist from Jackie. ***1/4

-Kevin Sullivan is up and Jimmy Hart is yelling at him. Sullivan pushes Jimmy as Hennan tells him to just walk away. Hart: “you let us down and I will never forget this.”

WCW United States Title: Jeff Jarrett (c) vs. Steve “Mongo” McMichael (w/ Queen Debra)

-Mongo tells the camera that Jarrett never should have jumped in his chili. I love Mongoisms! I say it every time I see Jarrett on these shows and I will say it again, he is just so out of place in this nWo dominated era. The gimmick change in 1998 helped him so much. The crowd lets Jarrett know that he sucks. Mongo seems to take joy in hearing that chant. Jarrett decides to stall as he tells the ref that Mongo has to beat him. After a minute we finally get a lockup. Jarrett works the arm, and gets a take down. He struts and mocks Mongo by lounging on the top rope. Jarrett gets a go behind, but Mongo reverses. Elbow from Jarrett, but he walks into a modified spinebuster. A shoulder tackle to the knee sends Jarrett to the floor to stall some more. Back in the ring we get a test of strength and that goes poorly for Jarrett. He lands a knee to break, but gets caught with a high knee. Clothesline over the top sends Jarrett to the floor. More stalling, but at least this time it’s to sucker Mongo in as Jarrett gets him to the floor. He sends Mongo into the steps. Mongo reverses a whip and sends Jarrett into the railing and then into the stairs. He uses a camera cable to choke before things get back into the ring. Jarrett misses an elbow and Mongo gets a sloppy Gorilla Press Slam. He connects with a powerslam for two. Mongo misses a knee in the corner and Jarrett hits his own football tackle to the knee. Another one and the figure four is next, but Debra climbs on the apron. Jarrett gets the briefcase from her and decks Mongo in the arm and then the head to get the pin at 6:56.

Winner and Still WCW United States Champion: Jeff Jarrett via pin at 6:56

-Not good here, but at least it was on the shorter side. *

-Jarrett and Debra celebrate after the match as that is two straight matches with a woman turning on someone to change the outcome of a match.

-Gene pimps The Hotline and Road Wild PPV next month from South Dakota.

-Hogan and Deniss Rodman cut a promo in black and white with the nWo theme playing. You know the kind!

“Macho” Man Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) vs. Diamond Dallas Page (w/ Kimberly) and Curt Hennig

-In a turn from one year ago, it’s the nWo facing a mystery partner. It kind of lost it’s surprise factor when Curt showed up on Nitro this week. Heenan thinks it’s going to be Raven since he has been at ringside. Lot of AWA roots in this match! Heenan is just gushing at the idea of Curt being in WCW and back in a ring. Savage and DPP start because they hate each other. Page gets the upper hand with rights and lefts which sends Savage to the floor. He grabs a chair out of frustration, but nothing comes of it. Savage spits at Page, so he spits back. Tag made to Hall and he wants Curt. Hall makes fun of the gut Curt is sporting. Lockup and Hennig backs Hall into the corner and they shove each other. A slap to the face from Curt and all four men are back in the ring. Curt lands some right hands and a chop. High knee-lift and then an atomic drop as Hall bounces all over the place. Another one followed by a clothesline. The running neck-snap and Curt yells, “and that’s,” but doesn’t say “perfect,” as I am sure WWE lawyers were on standby. DDP gets the tag, but gets caught in the corner with a clothesline and Savage lands a shot from the apron. Savage in and he heads up top and comes off with a double axe. Hall back in as they target the tapped ribs. Savage is just a maniac on the apron as he is taking every chance to get in cheap shots. Page lands a right, but Hall uses his tights to send him to the floor. Savage is right there and tosses Page into the stairs. The fans help DDP to his feet, which is a cool character touch. Back in the ring Hall gets the discus punch for two. Back to Savage and Page rallies back. He gets an inverted atomic drop and makes the tag to Curt. They brawl a bit and Curt takes a bad bump on the top rope as Page was accidentally pulling it down. Curt is pissed and hits Page from behind and then takes a walk. Outsider’s Edge and then Savage (who spits at Kimberly) hits a flying elbow and gets the pin with one foot at 9:35.

Winners: Randy Savage and Scott Hall via pin at 9:35

-Basic tag match which started slow and then ended as things picked up a bit. Curt looked so so in the few moments he had in the ring. Savage/DDP parts were fun as they hate each other and make you believe it. *1/4

-The crowd chants for DDP as Kimberly helps him to his feet. Kimberly: “You picked a loser of a partner.”

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Nature Boy” Ric Flair

-The crowd is into this one to start because both these guys are stars. Piper goes crazy with right hands to start and Flair bails to the floor. Hot start as Flair has been caught off by the Piper onslaught. Lockup and Piper fires off chops in the corner, so Flair returns fire. Flair Flop off a slap to the face. Piper gets the 10 count punches in the corner. Flair corner bump, but Piper drops him with a clothesline as he tried to run the apron. Flair tries to regroup, but Piper follows and gets a backdrop on the floor. Flair gets sent into the ring post and Piper lights him up with more chops. Back in the ring Flair begs off, so Piper drops to his knees and hits a double poke to the eyes. Fantastic! Flair uses the ref to his advantage and gets a chop block. He hits another one and now the match is at his pace. Chops and right hands from Flair. Piper tells Flair to bring it so he kicks Piper in the knee. Flair gets into a shoving match with Mark Curtis for fun and then goes back to Piper’s knee. Another exchange of punches and chops, but Flair wins this exchange as Piper only has one leg. Figure four gets locked in as the crowd pops. Piper sells it like death, but is able to turn the hold over which again pops the crowd. Flair is able to escape and now Piper starts attacking Flair’s leg, so Flair goes to the eyes. That seems fair. Piper gets a swinging neckbreaker for two and then goes to a straight choke. Flair gets in an uppercut to Piper’s bagpipes. Dirtiest Player in The Game! Flair goes back to right hands and chops which gets Piper fired up again. He rallies with short punches as Tony notes Piper is the better fighter. Backdrop out of the corner and a clothesline sends Flair over the top to the floor. Flair begs off in the aisle, but no dice as Piper unloads with chops. Flair back to the eyes and they head back in the ring. Piper gets the sleeper, but Flair immediately goes to a jawbreaker to counter. Flair gets several two counts while having his foot on the ropes. Flair struts as he heads up top and you know how that ends as Piper slams him down. Now Piper hooks in the figure four as Heenan talks about how embarrassing it would be to lose to your own hold. Somewhere Vince McMahon took notes for 4 months later! Flair screams in agony, but gets to the bottom rope to break. More old school goodness as Flair goes to his boots and finds an illegal inject or a hand protector as Heenan calls it. Benoit and Mongo are out. Benoit comes off with a headbutt, but Piper moves and Flair takes it. Mongo hits a Tombstone while the ref is with Benoit. Flair crawls for the cover, but Piper is out at two. Flair fires off a chop and Piper just stares him down. This is fantastic! Piper gets the sleeper and there is no escape this time as Flair is out at 13:27.

Winner: Roddy Piper via pin at 13:27

-This was wonderful as they played the hits to a crowd that ate up everything. Two of the best ever that had the crowd in the palm of their hands. This is probably the last great match in Piper’s career. Just some old school goodness that continues the trend of something for everyone on this show. ****

Lex Luger and The Giant vs. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman (w/ Randy Savage)

-Michael Buffer with the super special ring introductions. I was always fan of WCW using Buffer for the Main Events of their PPVs. Just made it seem like a bigger deal. Hogan, Savage and Roman make sure to pose for pictures as they head to the ring. I do remember ESPN showing high-lights of the match on SportsCenter later in the night. Hogan and Luger start with a lockup and Hogan gets a take down. Luger is able to grab an arm, but Hogan gets to the ropes. Hogan poses as the fans throw trash into the ring from time to time. Lockup again and Luger powers Hogan into the corner. Hogan claims Luger pulled his hair which works the crowd up. Hogan gets a side headlock and hits shoulder tackle after getting pushed off by Luger. Now Luger gets a side headlock and then his own shoulder tackle. That lets Luger pose in Hogan’s face. Hogan wants a test of strength, but then boots Luger in the gut. Hogan hits a running clothesline in the corner as the crowd chants for Rodman. Slam from Hogan, but he misses an elbow. Luger gets a slam and Hogan retreats to his corner. He makes the tag to Rodman and the place explodes. Dusty: “Dennis the bell just rung, Hoss.” Rodman stalls a bit which pisses off the crowd and Dusty notes that this is just letting Hogan get his wind back. Now a Rodman Sucks chant thunders down from the fans. Lockup which has Dusty losing his mind and then Dennis hits an armdrag that gets a monster reaction. This is crazy! Another lockup and now Luger gets the armdrag and then another. Hogan in and he eats a few as well as this building is going nuts. Rodman and Hogan bail to the floor. This is wild and yeah, while it’s slow and super basic they are getting crazy reactions just because of star power and charisma. Back in Rodman gets a leapfrog and hits a shoulder tackle. Again, the place explodes and more garbage hits the ring. Rodman gets two more leapfrogs, but Luger catches him with a clothesline. He rolls to the corner and makes the tag to Hogan. The crowd roars as The Giant gets the tag. Man, I completely forgot how crazy this crowd was for this match. Hogan gets in a boot and lands right hands. A few clotheslines rock the Giant, but he stays on his feet. Hogan chokes in the corner and fires off chops. Hogan hits the running clothesline in the corner, but Giant no sells so Hogan bails to the floor. Test of Strength which Hogan loses, so he goes to the eyes. He works a side headlock, which Giant breaks with an Atomic Drop. Tag made to Rodman, and this is what the crowd wants to see: Rodman vs. The Giant! Lockup and Rodman gets in a knee. More leapfrogs, but Giant catches him with a bearhug into an atomic drop. He gives Rodman a spanking which leaves Dusty speechless. He lifts Rodman up for a choke, but Hogan is in with a boot to the back of the knee. Hogan gets the proper tag and sends Giant face first into Rodman’s boot. Rodman with the tag and they hit a double clothesline. Hogan comes off the middle ropes with a double ax to the ribs. LUCHA HOGAN! Big Boot staggers Giant. Double hiptoss from Hogan and Rodman. Double cover, but Giant kicks out at two. Tag made to Luger and he runs wild with clotheslines and decks Savage as well. Rodman gets a knee to the back from the apron to cut off that run. Belly to back suplex from Hogan gets two. Slam and leg drop gets two as Hogan had an arrogant cover. The crowd chants for Luger and the tag is made to Rodman. He delivers elbows in the corner which would make Kevin Nash proud. He chokes in the corner with his boot which is also something Nash and The Giant like to do. Rodman avoids a running clothesline, but doesn’t follow up so the tag is made to The Giant. Rodman just laughs, but eats a right hand and then a boot to the face. Hogan eats the same as Savage decks Luger. “Sting” is down, but even the crowd doesn’t buy it anymore. The announcers though are still fooled even though Sting steps over the top rope like Kevin Nash. “Sting” decks The Giant with a baseball bat, but Hogan accidentally hits Rodman. Luger gets The Rack and Hogan quits at 22:30. Rodman gets racked after the match as does Randy Savage.

Winners: Lex Luger and The Giant via pin at 22:30

-Total spectacle and obviously just a super basic tag match but it hit all the notes it needed to. Rodman is obviously athlete enough to do what was required and the rest was Hogan, Giant, and Luger having their normal match. One of the longer Hogan WCW matches and he had to put in the majority of the work for his team, but they used Rodman perfectly. Savage was there to add to the spectacle. Not a great match, but it was fun and the crowd enjoyed it. **

