Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Great American Bash ’91  

-We have reached THIS show. This show has a reputation and not a good one. I have never seen this full show, or if I did, I was around 10 and don’t remember seeing it. I am kind of interested to see this Flair title defense. Oh, wait, he fired by WCW and the Title is vacant. I’m sure it will be fine. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

-July 14, 1991

-Baltimore Arena, Baltimore, MD

-Attendance: 7000

-PPV Buys: 120,000 (Butyrate was 0.8 which was the lowest in company history to that point)

Scaffold Match: PN News and Bobby Eaton vs. Steve Austin and Terrance Taylor

-So the story goes that this was supposed to be a traditional scaffold match where someone was taking the plunge, but all four men are smart and wanted no part of that, so you can also win now by getting to the other side and capturing a flag. This is an awful looking scaffold as well as it’s just wood planks and not very wide. This just has bad idea written all over it. Eaton is the only one with scaffold match experience and is ready to go. Taylor creeps out and immediately drops on his stomach and crawls backwards. There is no way you would get me up on that thing! Austin tries now as we are nearly 90 seconds into this and there has been no contact made. Austin goes to the eyes and throws a punch while trying to not fall. Eaton shoves Austin down on his face, and he teases going off the side, but Taylor crawls out to help him. PN News is just standing by the flag which makes him the smartest man in the match so far. Austin wants News and we play more games with them going forward a few inches and then back again. News with a gentle shove of Taylor and he goes back to his base. I am not even blaming the men involved here as what does anyone expect them to do? News lays on top of Taylor as he crawls over him to get to the flag. Austin and News are more comfortable off the scaffold and start trading punches. Taylor and Eaton go to the other end, so nobody is actually out on the scaffold anymore. Don’t blame them! News looks terrified as he just lays on his belly while Austin stomps him. Taylor could have grabbed the flag, but opts to go back to help Austin. Eaton over to meet him as Tony notes this is the first scaffold match with wood instead of steel. Tough times in WCW! No wonder they couldn’t pay Flair for the Big Gold Belt. Eaton grabs the flag and walks it back to his side so I guess they win at 6:26.

Winners: Bobby Eaton and PN News via flag retrieval at 6:26

-Just awful! I don’t do negative stars, but this probably deserved every bit of them. Easy winner for worst match of the year, but we have five months (and this show) to go. DUD

-Lady Blossom gives something to Austin and I guess it’s hair spray as he sprays News and Eaton in the eyes. Everyone then crawls down and they announce the winners. We get some action in the ring just to give the fans something, but it’s too late. Quite possibly the worst opener ever for a PPV. I don’t blame the guys for not taking the bump, but don’t have the match then.

-Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone mention Ric Flair has turned down every offer from WCW and thus we will see a New World Champion tonight as Flair has been stripped of the Title.

-Eric Bischoff is with Paul Dangerously and Arn Anderson, who are in a mixed cage match tonight against Missy and Rick Steiner. They even screwed this up by not checking with the officials in Maryland. We will get to that later though. Arn is probably a little grumpy about Flair being chased off as well.

-Tony and JR kill more time as they wait for the scaffold to be taken down.

The Diamond Studd (w/ Diamond Dallas Page) vs. Z-Man

-I will say it again, wrestling is weird as Studd (and Oz who is up next) would change wrestling history forever just under 5 years later in this same arena with a punch and powerbomb of Eric Bischoff, who we just saw a few minutes ago. Z-Man jumps over the top rope and hits a double clothesline on Page and Stuff before the bell. Jerk! Page pays him back by pulling the top rope down and Z-Man has beef. I mean, he started it! Studd hammers him from behind and sends him into the railing and Z-Man takes a cool bump into the crowd. Studd off the apron with a double axe and he sends Z-Man into the railing again. Right hands from Studd back in the ring and then a kick to the gut. Those are some ugly looking tights on Studd. Perhaps someone will get him a sharper looking pair. Z ducks a series of clotheslines and gets a cross-body for two. Studd shrugs that off and fires off chops in the corner. Z-Man reverses and gets chops of his own. Studd sends Z-Man into the corner and hooks an abdominal stretch. He makes sure to use the middle ropes for more leverage which gets the crowd into it. Z-Man pulls the hair which is clearly against the rules, so Studd uses the ropes again to teach him a lesson. The ref catches Studd though which lets Z-Man get a hip-toss. He misses an elbow, and Studd hits a chokeslam. That gets a reaction from the crowd as there are some Studd fans out there. He flexes his biceps while going for the pin and Z-Man turns that into a pin for two. Sunset flip is blocked by Studd with a right hand. Z-Man ducks a clothesline and hits a super kick. They fight on the floor and now Studd goes into the railing and take a solid bump. Back in the ring Z-Man off the top with a dropkick. Page slaps him in the face to break up the pin. Z-Man pulls Page into the ring and hits a super kick, but that lets Studd hit a belly to back suplex into a bridge for the pin at 6:57. Boo! No DDD!

Winner: The Diamond Studd via pin at 6:57

-After that opener this was like Steamboat/Flair. Not really, but it was at least a perfectly acceptable match with holds, and pin attempts. **

Oz (w/ The Great Wizard) vs. Ron Simmons

-Lockup and Oz backs Ron into the corner, but gives a clean release. Wild to think Oz would be WWF Champion in a little over 3.5 years from this match. Oz controls with a side headlock. Simmons tries to power out, but no dice. Another go and Simmons is able to break and get Oz off his feet. They collide in the middle of the ring and neither budges. Another go and again, nothing doing. Ron wants to go again and this time Oz hits a running boot. Ross brings up Al Bundy which is the most entertaining thing I have seen or heard so far on this show. Oz lands some right hands as a few fans start, loudly yelling, that this is boring. Ron helps things by hitting a series of clothesline and the final one sends Oz over the top to the floor. Back in and Oz wants a test of strength. There has only been test of strength that I can remember that captivated a crowd and it was Hogan/Warrior. This ain’t that! Oz lands a few kicks to help bring Ron down. Ron fights to his feet as the crowd gets into it and hits an overhead suplex, but Oz must the brakes on as Ron tries a dropkick. Clothesline from Oz! Double ax to the back followed by a kind of running knee. That was pretty weak! The forearm to the back looked better. Sidewalk Slam gets two! Oz throws Simmons to the floor where The Wizard gets in a kick. Ron tries a sunset flip on the way back in, but Oz slugs him. He hooks a bear-hug and this ain’t Hogan/Andre. It doesn’t last long as Ron starts his comeback and hits three shoulder tackles for the pin at 7:55.

Winner: Ron Simmons via pin at 7:55

-Not good, but still better than the opener. Could have been okay had they just let them hit each other really hard for about 5 minutes before going home. 1/2*

WCW Top 10

10. Johny B. Badd

9. Ron Simmons

8. Diamond Stuff

7. El Gigante

6. Arn Anderson

5. Bobby Eaton

4. Steve Austin (TV Champion)

3. Sting

2. Barry Windham

Lex Luger (US Champion)

Robert Gibson vs. Richard Morton (w/ Alexandra York)

-They start brawling on the ramp which is great to see considering this is the Rock N Roll Express EXPLODING! Gibson ditched the suit look when he made his heel turn and is wearing his RNR gear. Gear is expensive! Gibson gets a hard slam and Morton rolls to the floor. He stalls out there which I really hate. I know it’s to get the crowd into the match and hating him, but I am just not a fan. Finally we go again and it’s a lockup. Morton bails to the floor again! Sigh! We go again and Morton pulls Gibson by the tights and sends him into the middle buckle. Morton goes after the surgically repaired knee and wraps it around the ring post. Gibson starts hobbling around the ring and each time he gets an advantage, Morton goes to the knee to regain control. It’s effective! He stomps away at the knee and then years away at the tights around the knee. He We see the knee brace Gibson is wearing and Morton stomps away. Spinning toe-hold, but Gibson counters with a small package for two. He can’t follow up though as he collapses trying to walk across the ring. Gibson goes back to the knee as we get a weak, “Morton Sucks,” chant. Gibson fights for a sunset flip that gets two, but again, nothing to follow it up. Morton hooks a figure-four and JR is ready to call this one over. This goes on for a bit as the crowd tries to get the “Morton Sucks,” chant going again. Gibson finally turns the hold over, but Morton gets to the bottom rope to force a break. Man, this is boring and it shouldn’t be for a blood feud between former partners. This issue here is the same as with The Hardy Boys: the fans don’t want to see them wrestle each other. The start trading right hands and then into another lock-up. Nothing doing there, so Morton goes back to the knee. Morton goes back to work in the leg brace as the same five fans try another “Morton Sucks,” chant. More of Morton working on the knee. Now it looks like he is trying to work a cramp out of Gibson’s leg. Trainers would do that at High School football games on Friday nights in August/September. Gibson snaps off a DDT to pop the crowd and gets a backdrop. He does fall down to sell the knee which is cool to see. Dropkick misses as JR questions that strategy. After that excitement it’s back to Morton working the knee. Inverted atomic drop and Morton heads up top. Gibson slams him off to wake the crowd up again. Enziguiri from Gibson! Morton heads up the ramp and Gibson hobbles after him. They each go for a dropkick and miss. York is up on the apron, which lets Morton come off the top with a computer shot to the back of the head. That gets the pin at 17:23!

Winner: Richard Morton via pin at 17:23

-This was not the match we wanted for a heated former tag partner feud. I understand Gibson had the knee injury and it made sense for Morton to go after the knee, but doesn’t mean it was entertaining. *

Elimination Match: The Fabulous Freebirds (w/ Big Daddy Dink) vs. The Young Pistols and Dustin Rhodes

-They just keep giving me Birds vs. Pistols! Here is where I mention that Bad Street still SLAPS. The song. Not the guy in the mask wrestling with The Birds. “Freebirds Suck” chant to start which lets Hayes stall. Shocking! Moonwalk! Dustin does his own strut and his moonwalk isn’t nearly as good. We finally get contact nearly 90 seconds into this one. Dustin with a slam and then Garvin gets one as well. Elbows for everyone including Bad Street after he misses a move off the top rope. The Birds hit the floor and huddle with Dink. I see some middle fingers from the fans being pointed at Hayes, so he goes out to yell at them. “Freebirds Suck,” chant. A few smart fans start a “Dustin Sucks,” chant. The Pistols get knocked off the apron but come back in off the top with stern fly shoulders and The Birds bail to the floor again. Garvin gets the tag and he wants Smothers. He gets the tag and Garvin fixes his hair before strutting. I mean, I may hate the stalling but it does get the crowd going which is more than what anyone else has done tonight. Hayes and Garvin pose to each side of the ring as Smothers just watches. We finally go again and Smothers gets a backdrop out of the corner and then a dropkick. A second one is swatted away by Garvin. Steve gets the blind tag and perches on the top while Tracy knocks down every member of The Birds. Bad Street ends up eating a shoulder from Steve from the top rope. The Birds hit the floor and we wait again. Hayes in this time and Smothers back in off the top with a shot to his arm. Garvin in and Bad Street pulls the rope down to low bridge Smothers. Dink gets a clothesline on the floor and Bad Street follows with a slam out there. Hayes lands a left hand that knocks Smothers off the apron and into the railing. Garvin fixes his hair and mugs to the camera. Smothers tries to get back on the apron, but Bad Street runs him off and into the railing. Back in the ring Garvin delivers a knee to the gut. Tag to Bad Street who delivers a clothesline. Hayes back in and he gets a sleeper. Great! Smothers is able to escape, but Hayes cuts him off with a left hand again. Garvin in and he gets a two count before hooking a reverse chinlock. That goes on for way too long for a six man elimination tag. Bad Street off the top behind the ref’s back with a shot to Smothers. He hits a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Smothers back with a sunset flip for two. Hayes back in with some chops in the corner. See, who needs Ric Flair? Hayes with another left hand and then more strutting. DDT but Smothers backdrops out and makes the tag to Steve. There was no pop for that at all. Everyone in the ring and it breaks down to Dustin and Garvin fighting on the floor. Hayes sends Smothers to the ramp as Steve tries to take the mask of Bad Street. Double DDT eliminates Steve at 13:44. Hayes then backdrops Steve over the top and gets disqualified at 13:55 which is stupid as Steve was already eliminated. What is that? Hayes: “All I did was duck.” Bad Street with a slam on Tracy and then a double ax to the back of the head. Tracy fights out and gets a tag, but the ref didn’t see it. Double DDT and Tracy is gone at 15:20. Lariat and Garvin is gone at 15:30 though he made sure to kick out right at three to make sure we knew he wasn’t down long. We are down to Bad Street and Dustin. Street off the top with another double ax and he sends Dustin into the top buckle. Elbow drop from Bad Street gets two off an arrogant cover. Dustin tried to throw a punch, but it was early and he just looked silly as Bad Street walked away from him. Dustin gets another lariat for two as Dink had the ref distracted long enough. No matter as Dustin gets a bulldog and hits Dink with a dropkick at the same time for good measure and bets the pin at 17:04.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes and The Young Pistols at 17:04

-The last 4 minutes or so was fun, but it was a drag up until that point. The Hayes elimination was really dumb, but I assume he didn’t want to go out on his back. **

Bounty Match: Yellow Dog (w/ Man’s Best Friend) vs. Johnny B. Badd (w/ Teddy Long)

-Yellow Dog is Brian Pillman under a mask after having his career end at The Clash. I have worked for a vet office for nearly 28 years, so bringing a dog down to the ring will always earn points with me. This gives me a chance to remind everyone to have your dog and cats spayed and neutered and keep them on flea, tick, and heart worm prevention year round. It’s been fun watching this version of Badd while also reviewing 95 Nitro era WCW and seeing that Johnny B. Badd. We get a “presented in the most complete form possible due to original production technical difficulties” note on the screen, but we get the video back before the bell rings. Lockup ti start and Dog slaps Badd in the face and blows him a kiss. Ross just uses “Flyin Brian” instead of calling him Yellow Dog. Dog with a hip-toss and then a dropkick followed by a HEAVY chop that sends Badd to the floor. Bad and Long share a hug on the floor. Weird spot as Bad just stands there with his arm out so dog can work around him and get a crucifix. Badd was still rather raw at this point so it’s not unexpected to see him working like this. Dog with a dropkick to the back that sends Badd into Long. Dog chases Long but Badd is there to run him down with a clothesline. These two missed a chance to become a team. BADD DOG! I am bored, so forgive me for the jokes. Badd with a very weak chinlock and he opts to try to take the mask off. Dog with a jawbreaker! High Knee from Badd! He sets for the left, but misses and Dog gets a belly to back suplex. Clothesline misses and Dog gets a spin heel kick. Dog up top with a cross-body and that brings Long in for the DQ at 5:59. He tries to collect the bounty by taking the mask off, but Dog knocks him down. Badd hits the left hand to send Dog to the floor and I assume this led to rematches around the country.

Winner: The Yellow Dog via DQ at 5:59

-Blah! Crowd was checked out and the ending was dumb. 1/2*

-Eric Bischoff is backstage to interview Missy in her dressing room. They make sure to have a card from Jason Hervey read. Eric goes to check on Missy in the shower like a pervert and she rightly throws stuff at him and screams for help.

Lumberjack Match: Big Josh vs. Black Blood

-Josh has women come to the ring with him now instead of the bear. Probably didn’t want the bear and dog around each other. The bear probably saw Bischoff sexually harassing Missy and took off. Black Blood is announced as being from a little town in France. I need to go back and play Assassin’s Creed: Unity. So with the ramp on one side, the lumberjacks are only on three sides of the ring. That would be a flaw in the system. Blood throws Josh to the heel side and they beat on Josh. Back in the ring they start trading chops and Josh wins that battle. He gets a hip-toss and the a dropkick. Blood falls to the heel side and they let him rest before getting back in the ring. More chops! Josh with a log roll and then some kind of clothesline/punch that sends Blood to the floor. He gets shoved back in and Josh throws punches in the corner. Blood drops down and Josh lands on the top buckle. Blood drops Josh throat first on the top rope and then delivers a knee-lift. The crowd is still checked out! Now the face side lets Josh catch his breath. Tony rightly points out that isn’t the right thing to do either which I appreciate. The lumberjacks all start fighting which wakes the crowd up for the first time since The Freebirds were out there. Blood drops knee and then a leg drop. Josh apparently gets a boot up to block, but that looked weird. More chops from Josh as the crowd goes back to not caring. Josh runs into a boot in the corner and the lumberjacks go back to fighting. Blood gets a belly to back suplex and gets his ax. Dustin uses Josh’s ax handle to prevent a beheading and hits Blood in the knee. Josh with a roll-up for the pin at 6:54.

Winner: Big Josh via pin at 6:54

-I love wrestling and even bad wrestling is better than no wrestling, but this show is testing my theory. 1/4* only because it was still better than the scaffold match and giving anything else a DUD on this show doesn’t seem fair.

Come As You Are Match: Battle of The Giants: One Man Gang (w/ Kevin Sullivan) vs. El Gigante

-Perhaps Kurt Cobain watched this match and got inspired! Sullivan is wearing a collar and brings Gang down to the ring on a chain. Sullivan cuts a promo about a lady with a third eye and a death wagon. You know, The Dungeon of Doom doesn’t seem so bad. Speaking of Gang, I just did a review of World War 3 ’95 and for some reason he got a run until the very end of the Battle Royal. Gigante, who had his head shaved by Sullivan, comes to the ring with 4 little people. What is all of this? The little people swarm Gang and should probably be a DQ, but the bell didn’t sound yet. Gang walks around on the ramp yelling “wait a minute.” I think I want the scaffold match back. This is all awful and again I don’t do negative stars, but anyone who does, this match deserves any and all of them. Gang off the second ropes with a clothesline. Gang hides a wrench from the ref and chokes Gigante with it. Sullivan gets it and wants to hit Gigante with it, but he stands up and Sullivan can’t reach him. Very weak shots with the wrench to the knee. I am amazed the fans aren’t just getting up and leaving. Gang with The 747 but Gigante kicks out with power. Gang snaps Gigante throat first off the top rope. Gang goes up and Gigante slams him down. Back elbow from Gigante and he at least throws forearms to the back that look better than what Gang was offering earlier. Gigante with a suplex and then he decks Sullivan trying to come in off the top rope. Claw Hold on Sullivan! Gang breaks that up and goes to throw powder, but Gigante kicks it back in his face and gets a clothesline for the pin at 6:09.

Winner: El Gigante via pin at 6:09

-Awful, but I will say the crowd started to pop for the finish with the powder spot. Still, doesn’t make up for what we saw and fact they were given over 6 minutes is crazy. DUD

-Highlights of the Sting/Koloff feud that started as a Luger/Koloff feud.

Russian Chain Match: Sting vs. Nakita Koloff

-I think the idea was add stipulations to as many matches as you can and maybe people will think it’s a good show. This is the touch four corners version of the match. That’s a puny looking chain as well! You would think Russian Chains would have a little more juice! They immediately hit the floor and Sting sends Koloff into the railing. They question why Sting would take a Russian Chain Match and we know the answer. I mean, Sting accepted a strap match with Vader. He’s stupid, but won’t back down for a challenge either. They get back in the ring and Sting gets to two corners easily before Koloff grabs the ropes and stops Sting’s momentum. Clothesline from Koloff and we head back to the floor. Koloff uses the chain to clothesline Sting and then wraps it around his hand to beat on Sting. He tries to send Sting into the railing, but that gets blocked. They end up on opposite sides of the post and Sting pulls Koloff shoulder first into the post. Koloff turns things around as they head back in the ring. The poor crowd can’t even get up for Sting getting the shit kicked out of him. He chokes Sting with the chain and then wraps it around his elbow. He drops an elbow on Sting, but misses a second one. Sting mounts a comeback and uses the chain to deliver a low blow to Koloff’s comrades. Koloff shakes that off and starts dragging Sting around the ring. He uses his head to hit the second buckle and then the third. The crowd wakes up a bit to cheer Sting on as Koloff goes for the fourth buckle. Sting knocks him down and they have to start again. They wrestle around the ring and touch a corner. They repeat and do it again to touch the second corner. They fight which would seem to end the sequence, but apparently not. I mean they just trading low blows and both men are down, but each man is still at two. Tony says neither man has been able to stop momentum. Excuse? A shot to the balls is the definition of stopping momentum! They rush to corner three and are tied again. Just no! Koloff just stopped Sting’s momentum and hits a Russian Sickle, but again that doesn’t count. Sting dives at Koloff to get to the final buckle, but Koloff hits first and is the winner at 11:39.

Winner: Nakita Koloff at 11:39

-Man, the flimsy use of the rules killed this one. I assumed Sting wearing white tights meant he was going to be bleeding all over the ring, but no dice. It’s like Sting used what he learned from this feud to make the Vader feud a thousand times better. *

-Sting is pissed and shakes off some chain shots after the match as someone in the crowd yells, “bullshit.” No kidding! Sting with an atomic drop and another ball shot for Nakita.

-Tony and Ross kill time as the cage gets raised and the crowd is very vocal with a “We Want Flair” chant.

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Steel Cage: Lex Luger vs. Barry Windham

-As noted, Jim Herd fired Ric Flair and told him to send the Big Gold Belt back, but Flair wanted his deposit back plus interest and Herd told him to fuck off. I am sure that won’t backfire. Not like Flair has some other place to go and take the Belt with him. This match is now for the vacated World Title and the fact they didn’t close the show means they anticipated a hostile crowd or they knew the ending was going to be confusing and they wanted something to send the crowd home, well, hard to say happy, but not fully pissed off. This crowd really wants this Flair guy! The camera guy even pans the crowd as they loudly chant for a guy that was just fired. The bell sounds and WE WANT FLAIR. They collide in the middle of the ring and neither man goes down. They battle over a suplex and nothing happening there either. Barry gets a shoulder tackle, but gets dropped with a hip-toss. They repeat the sequence with Luger getting the shoulder tackle, but instead of a hip-toss, Barry hits a dropkick. Luger gets a small package for two. Now we get a “Nature Boy,” chant. Slam from Luger but he misses an elbow drop as they continue to be cautious. Backdrop from Windham, but Luger seems more annoyed than hurt. We pan the crowd and as if on cue, “WE WANT FLAIR.” Luger with a head scissors, but Barry is able to get out and lands a right hand. Suplex is blocked and Luger gets his own vertical suplex. Again, both men to their feet and they circle each other. Barry looks for a figure-four, but Lex escapes and they start circling each other again. Barry tries a boot, but gets caught and Luger hits an atomic drop. The crowd doesn’t care about Barry’s ass as, “WE WANT FLAIR.” Barry gets another shoulder tackle, but runs into a sleeper as Luger is a step ahead in this case. They do the sequence again and now Barry has the sleeper. Luger falls forward which sends Windham face first into the middle buckle. DDIT from Luger gets two! Luger opts to climb, but gets knocked down by Barry. He tries an elbow off the top top, but Luger is gone. Backdrop from Luger followed by a clothesline. Two more clotheslines get a two count. Luger lands a back elbow for a two count. Powerslam and Luger follows by calling for The Rack. He has Windham up for a bit, but Barry gets near the rope sand counters. He hits a belly to back suplex to leave both men down. Luger preps for a superplex, but Windham blocks and Luger crashes to the mat. Barry off the top with a clothesline and then a backdrop. Lariat connects and then a slam gets a two count. Barry back up top and he comes off with a kick for a two count. Harley Race and Mr. Hughes are heading down the ramp. Race gives Luger a pep talk while Barry deals with Hughes. Luger gets a piledriver out of nowhere and gets the pin at 12:15 to a big pop. I guess they didn’t know this was a heel turn. Can’t blame them as he didn’t do anything nefarious.

Winner and New WCW World Heaving Champion: Lex Luger via pin at 12:15

-The crowd was annoyed to start, but Barry and Lex worked hard enough to get the crowd into the match and forget about Flair for a few minutes. That ending as noted, was weird as Luger didn’t cheat or get help, and instead just heard some inspirational words from Race and won the match. **3/4

Mixed Tag: Steel Cage Match: Paul Dangerously and Arn Anderson vs. Rick Steiner and Missy Hyatt

-Murdoch and Slater are here to kidnap Missy and keep her out of the match. A fan tries to help Missy and takes a punch for it. The story behind this is that WCW booked a mixed gender match without checking to see if they were allowed. Maryland said no and this was their way of getting Missy out of the match. Rick runs Arn down with a shoulder and gets a power slam out of mid-air. He goes after Paul, but Arn runs a knee to the back. Paul comes off the top and I think hits both men by accident. They both fell to the mat and sold it. Arn tries to come off the ropes and gets caught with a Steiner-line. Heyman is screwed! Slam from Steiner followed by a Steiner-line and that enough for the pin at 2:08.

Winners: Rick Steiner and Missy Hyatt

Well, that was certainly the final match of the night. One of the weakest endings to a PPV ever. I understand wanting to send the crowd home happy, but give them something entertaining at least. Especially if you aren’t going to give them the advertised match. Just brutal way to end this all time bad show. DUD

-Ross and Tony wrap things up as we are running out of time. Thanks for reading!