Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW SuperBrawl II  

-WCW’s first PPV offering of 1992 as we are in the middle of The Dangerous Alliance run. Lex Luger has taken a back seat to that angle for a few reasons. One being The DA feud is just that awesome, and two, Luger’s contract is running out and he’s been saved for certain dates because much like John Cena today, he only had some many dates left on his deal. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Jim Ross and Jesse Ventura

-Milwaukee Auditorium, Milwaukee, WI

-Feb. 29, 1992

-Attendance: 5000

-PPV Buys: 160,000

-Fun moment in the opening with Ross and Ventura as Jesse tells Ross he would look like JR Ewing if he was wearing a cowboy hat. Wonder if Ross kicked Jesse some money for that?

WCW Light Heavyweight Championship: Jushin “Thunder” Liger (c) vs. Flyin’ Brian

-You may have heard of this match! Liger has been Champion since Christmas Night when he beat Pillman for the Title. Pillman with a shoulder tackle and they each try for a dropkick and nothing doing. The crowd applauds before that became a common thing. Pillman with a take down and goes to an armbar then into a hammerlock. Liger gets to the ropes but gets caught with a head scissors and a dropkick sends Liger to the floor. Dropkick through the ropes has Liger backing away to slow things for the time being. We go again and now Liger gets the take down and goes after the leg. Pillman breaks by dropping a leg on Liger’s head. He fires chops off in the corner, but Liger floats over and comes off the opposite ropes with a moonsault press for two. Pillman gets sent to the floor and Liger does a handspring fake to pop the crowd. Pillman back in and hooks a seated abdominal stretch and then transitions into a head scissors. Liger is able to escape and looks for a Bow and Arrow, but Pillman gets to the bottom rope to break. Liger buries shoulders in the corner and hits a dropkick in the opposite corner. The crowd is digging what they are seeing! Pillman with a crucifix for two as Jesse notes Liger reminds him of The Predator. Liger with a roll-up for two. Nasty belly to back suplex from Pillman gets two. That was sweet! Chops from Pillman! He misses a knee in the corner though and Liger starts firing off leg kicks. Knee-breaker from Liger and he hooks a Figure-Four to pop the crowd. I am shocked we didn’t get a “We Want Flair,” chant. Pillman fights off his shoulders to avoid being pinned as the crowd is rumbling. They start slapping each other and the crowd starts a USA chant. Pillman turns the hold and they both end up in the ropes to force a break. Liger back to the leg kicks and he stomps the knee. Modified half-crab as he drives a knee in the back as well. Pillman fights to get up and hits an enziguiri. Pillman with a head scissors again, but gets backdropped to the floor. Liger out with a Senton off the top and the crowd is losing it now. They fight over a suplex on the apron and neither can get it, so Pillman runs Liger into the buckle and gets a springboard clothesline. Pillman is actually drawing some boos as the crowd is that into Liger. Pillman sends Liger to the floor with a suplex and then comes off the top with a crossbody to the floor. Damn! Pillman off the apron with another dive, but Liger moves and Pillman crashes into the railing. Liger heads up, but gets caught with a dropkick on the way down. Now Pillman up and they each try a dropkick and miss which leaves both men down. Liger up first with some chops, but he gets caught with a powerslam for two. Liger back with a bridging suplex for two! They fight up top and Pillman drops Liger on his face to block a superplex. Pillman gets a close two off a crossbody and he seems to be frustrated. Pillman sets too early on a backdrop and Liger hits a powerbomb into a pin for two. Another one is countered into a roll-up for two. Now Liger sets too early and Pillman drops him with a DDT, but it only gets two as Liger was close enough to reach out for the bottom rope. They each miss a clothesline and end up diving at each other and hitting heads. Pillman up top, but Liger shakes the ropes. Superplex from Liger gets two! Liger up again and he misses the flying headbutt. Pillman gets a roll-up into a bridge for the pin at 17:00.

Winner and New WCW Light Heavyweight Champion: Flyin’ Brian via pin at 17:00

-This is an all time classic and for the longest time was considered the greatest PPV opener ever. The match just flies by and the crowd eats up everything they are doing by the end. A match that influenced a generation and is required viewing. It is hard to compare to the craziness we get today with the high flying but that doesn’t take away from this one being amazing. *****

Marcus Alexander Bagwell vs. The Taylor Made Man

-Taylor doing a TEMU Million Dollar Man is just no buys. Taylor offered to make Bagwell his protege, but he turned it down. Taylor controls with a side headlock, but runs into a hip-toss. Taylor shoves him, so Bagwell shoves back and they jaw at each other. Jesse notes you don’y want to be embarrass a veteran, but Vince beat Bagwell to the punch with The Rooster gimmick. Taylor pitches Bagwell to the entrance ramp, but gets caught with an inverted atomic drop and then a standard one before a clothesline sends him back in. Bagwell off the top with a cross-body for two and then to a side headlock. Taylor breaks with a knee and sends Bagwell to the floor again, but he is right back in and hooks another headlock. Shoulder tackle gets two and Taylor slides to the ramp to regroup. Back in Taylor with a suplex, but Bagwell slides out and hooks a sleeper. Taylor gets to the ropes to break and then pulls Bagwell to the floor by his trunks. He sends Bagwell into the railing and lands a right hand. Jawbreaker back in the ring and credit to this crowd as they are still rocking with this show. Bagwell fires back with right hands, but sets to early on a backdrop and Taylor hits a sit-out powerbomb. Running clothesline in the corner followed by a knee drop for two. Bagwell with a sunset flip, kind of as he overshot and Taylor had to stumble back to complete the move. It gets two, but Taylor maintains control as he hits a suplex. Taylor up top, which is weird, but he hits a flying splash for two. Piledriver is countered with a backdrop, but Taylor goes to the eyes. He hits a not so perfect neck snap for two. They run into each other in a weird spot and Bagwell gets a roll-up for the pin at 7:37.

Winner: Marcus Alexander Bagwell via pin at 7:37

-This started okay, but kind of went down the drain and I was just waiting for it to end. *

-Taylor decks Bagwell with a forearm after the match and hits a DDT to a pop from the crowd.

-Missy is backstage outside Luger’s door. Harley Race pops up and says Luger is in the best shape of his life and will still be World Champion come tomorrow night.

Cactus Jack vs. Ron Simmons

-Did you know Ron finishes 9th in the Heisman Trophy balloting? If you have watched any WCW for the last year, Jim Ross will be sure to let you know. Jack catches Ron with a boot in the corner, but misses a charge and gets his head tangled in the ropes. As we know, that’s the spot that eventually cost him his ear against Vader. They brawl on the floor and Simmons sends Jack into the railing. Back in the ring Ron plans Cactus face first on the mat, gets a slam and drops a leg. Ron charges and gets caught again with a boot to the face followed by a clothesline. JYD is in the crowd wearing a white tuxedo. Double Arm DDT followed by a legdrop gets two. Jack sends Simmons to the floor and then into the railing as Jesse notes Jack is only doing to Simmons, what he did first. Slam from Jack on the floor and he comes off the middle ropes with the elbow. Cool! Jack snaps Ron’s neck off the top rope and then grabs the ropes to avoid a dropkick. That gets a two count, so Jack hooks a reverse chinlock. Simmons escapes with a throw and this time hits the dropkick. He charges, but Jack ducks and Ron goes flying through the ropes and onto the ramp. Jack charges and takes a spinebuster out there because it’s Mick and of course he does. Back in the ring, Cactus goes to the eyes and hits a bulldog. To the middle ropes, but Ron catches him on the way down with a powerslam for the pin at 6:35.

Winner: Ron Simmons via pin at 6:35

-Fun sprint with Ron bringing the power offense and Jack bumping like, well, Jack. ***

-Abdullah The Butcher is out and he decks Ron with a kendo stick. Jack lays in the boots and they pay off the JYD appearance as he heads into the ring to make the save, after taking out security. The crowd is going crazy for all of this so it definitely worked. Ross is right at home calling JYD’s offense and we get a loud, “JYD” chant.

Richard Morton and Vinnie Vegas vs. Van Hammer and The Z-Man

-Jesse talks about Zenk being a former Mr. Minnesota who switched to wrestling “because we know there ain’t no money in body building.” Shots fired at Vince and the WBF? The crowd is into this one to start which is always a good sign. If you squint really hard the side with Vegas and Morton could pass for a TEMU version of The Two Dudes with Attitudes. Hammer with a Gorilla Press Slam on Morton and he stomps his feet to get the crowd going again. Vegas in and Hammer catches him with an arm-drag. I will say the Vegas character at least has personality compared to the other gimmicks Nash was saddled with in his early career. Lockup as they jockey for position. Vegas with a thumb to the eye in the corner which probably has Jesse smiling. Vegas actually tries a leap frog and gets hit in balls. Hammer fires off right hands and staggers Vegas to the corner where he gets the mounted punches. Vegas runs him out and into the opposite corner, but Hammer comes back with a clothesline. Z-Man in with a dropkick off the top for two as Morton pulls Z-Man off by the hair from the apron. Vegas with a knee to the gut and brings Morton back in. Morton misses a clothesline and Z-Man sends him to the floor with a clothesline. He dives over the top with a cross-body and hits a hiptoss on the floor. Cool! Vegas back in and he wants some more of Hammer. Vegas with a belly to back suplex and then a short-arm clothesline for two. Morton back in and he hits an inverted atomic drop. Back to Vegas as he drives Hammer face first into the mat for another two corn as Z-Man breaks it up. Gut-wrench suplex gets two and that is followed by a nasty looking big boot. Vinnie rolls the dice and gets the crowd reacting. Such a breath of fresh air from Oz. Morton back in with a suplex, but Hammer kicks out easily. Vegas in with an elbow for another two count. Van is a survivor right now and yes, that is a Reba reference for whoever out there gets it. Hammer reverses a whip on Morton and gets a power slam for two. Morton decks Z-Man to prevent any kind of tag and then we get cheating behind the ref’s back. Again, so simple but it works. Ross mentions Vegas played pro-basketball in Europe. You can find footage out there of Nash playing basketball at Tennessee. Hammer ducks a clothesline and they end up colliding to leave both men down. Vegas is up first and makes the tag, but Hammer dives to get the hot tag to Z-Man. Backdrop to Morton and a weak dropkick to Vegas on the apron. Powerslam on Morton gets two! Morton goes to the eyes, but misses a charge in the corner and Z-Man gets a roll-up for the pin at 12:03.

Winner: Van Hammer and Z-Man via pin at 12:03

-Fun tag match with everyone being motivated here. It was kind of cool to see Hammer playing the Morton role while building to a Z-Man hot tag. You would think Z-Man getting beat down and making the hot tag to Hammer would be the way to go, but this worked. I can also see why Shawn saw Vegas and was entertained. It’s kind of a one note gimmick but Nash ran with it and got to show personality. Doing all these shows, I have enjoyed finding these hidden gem tag matches with thrown together teams. ***1/4

Steve Austin and Larry Zbyszko (w/ Madusa) vs. Dustin Rhodes and Barry Windham

-This is revenge time for Windham as he is out for blood after Larry broke his hand back in October. Jesse pays Madusa’s chest a compliment, The bell sounds and all four men start brawling. No clue who is legal but it’s a fun start. Barry and Larry brawl on the ramp while Rhodes and Austin do battle in the ring. After about 60 seconds we settle into a standard tag match. Austin goes all the way up and gets caught with a lariat on the way down. Jesse: “he don’t look too comfortable up there.” No kidding! Barry up top and he comes down with a clubbing blow and then hits a dropkick. Cool touch as Barry throws Austin to his corner to force a tag as he wants Larry. That’s bad ass! Larry is reluctant but goes to the eyes and they head to the ramp. Piledriver is countered by a backdrop and Barry hits a lariat. He sends Larry back into the ring and we get another lariat. That man has a family! Barry pulls Larry up from the cover and goes crazy with right hands. DDT as Larry is just getting destroyed here! Double team backdrop gets two as I guess Dustin wants to win the match. Dustin goes after Larry’s hand as he rams it off the buckle and then just punches at it like a madman. Actions have consequences! Barry back in with a gut-wrench suplex for two! Austin must be feeling bad for Larry as he rushes into the ring and hits a clothesline to stop a piledriver. Dustin rushes in which pulls the ref away, so Austin pitches Barry to the floor and sends him into the railing. Larry drops Barry balls first on the railing and pitches him back into the wrestling. Jesse and Ross discuss the beef between Madusa and Miss over who is the first lady of wrestling. We know the answer to that. There can be only one and it’s Miss Elizabeth! Forever and always! Back in the ring Larry gets a swinging neckbreaker for two as Dustin makes the save. Slam from Larry gets a one count. Austin back in as Barry is staggering around the ring and Austin gets two off a belly-to-back suplex. Ventura gets in a dig about Oklahoma as he notes that is the one college where guys leave school for the NFL and take a payout. Funny enough, in today’s college world that’s true for most of the top end talent that leave college for the NFL. Larry and Barry collide in the ring and both men are down. Larry tags Austin first and Barry falls back just in time to use his reach to bring Dustin back into the match. Inverted Atomic Drop to Austin followed by a dropkick. Elbow gets a two count. Lariat to Austin gets another two count as Larry makes the save. All four men in the ring again and there goes Larry and Barry to battle on the ramp. Back in the ring Austin hits a sick clothesline that Dustin sells by doing a 360. Larry back in and he drops Dustin with a DDT to counter a backdrop attempt. That gets two. Larry didn’t learn apparently and sets too early on a backdrop and Dustin boots him. Madusa gets in a cheap shot from the floor which has Dustin chasing her. Austin saves as he hits a clothesline on the ramp. Austin gets a two count back in the ring and hooks a reverse chinlock. The crowd gets on Larry’s case as he plays off it on the apron. Jesse wonders why Dangerously isn’t out here. Good question! Dustin gets a crossbody, but can’t follow up and Austin rips his head off with a clothesline. Larry in with a backbreaker for two and he bitches at the ref again for a slow count. Larry should never complain about someone being slow and methodical. Austin back in and he decks Windham to draw him into the ring. Dustin gets a small package, but the ref is out of position. Austin back to a chinlock and he makes sure to use the ropes for more leverage. Ross wants two referees and Jesse throws a football reference back in his face. Dustin fights to his feet and gets a desperation stun-gun and he decks Larry as he comes in before making the hot tag to Barry. Lariat for Larry, but Austin breaks the count. Barry preps for a superplex as Austin and Dustin fight outside. Larry shoves off, but Dustin then knocks him off. Barry with a lariat off the top and that gets the pin at 18:22.

Winners: Barry Windham and Dustin Rhodes via pin at 18:41

-Good old school tag match here with some added hatred from Barry. I liked they went with a heat segment on Barry and then the real one on Dustin leading to the hot tag. ***1/2

-Missy is backstage to interview Ricky Steamboat and is stopped by a Ninja. Madusa wants to see Steamboat and she slaps the ninja in the face. He chases her away and I am sure that won’t mean anything later.

WCW World Tag Team Titles: Arn Anderson (c) and Bobby Eaton (c) (w/ Paul E Dangerously) vs. The Steiner Brothers

-Just before the match starts, it is announced by Paul is banned for ringside and he doesn’t take it well. Paul gets dragged way yelling and I assume he is screaming to Rick that he will make sure his son is a big star in the WWE one day. Dangerously gets thrown out by the ref before the opening bell, but Madusa gets to stay. Eaton starts Scott as Jesse rages about Rick wearing two different color boots. Scott gets a double leg into a modified spinebuster and then hooks a reverse chinlock. Another take down but he hooks a standing leg lock, which forces Eaton to the ropes to break. Scott with more amateur wrestling before deliver an elbow to the face. He sets too early on a backdrop and gets dropped with a neckbreaker. Bobby heads up top, but gets caught on the way down and Scott throws him across the ring with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Eaton has had enough so he gingerly goes to his corner and makes the tag to Arn, who wants Rick in the match. Man, Jesse is really crushing The University of Michigan. Must be a Minnesota thing. They do play for a Little Brown Jug in football. Arn is having no luck either as he gets caught with a power slam. Rick walks right into Arn’s corner and punches away on both men. They are getting frustrated as they bail to speak to Madusa. Scott back in and he hits a double arm drag and then Rick in to send Eaton and Arn over the top with a double Steiner-line. Ross and Ventura continue to argue with each other and I know this is their first show together, but the chemistry is just not there. Scott with a tilt-a-whirl suplex on the ramp to Eaton and then drops him on the top rope as he dumps him back in the ring. The crowd starts a “break his back” chant as Scott hooks a camel clutch. The same fans start a “we want blood,” chant. This is Milwaukee, not Philly! Steiners with a version of the Doomsday Device. Rick back up again, but gets caught BALLS FIRST on Eaton’s knee on the way down and after 10 minutes, Eaton and Anderson finally have an advantage. Eaton hooks a hammerlock until Rick elbows out, but he misses the blind tag and Arn decks him. Scott comes in and we get stereo suplexes, but Eaton decks Rick as the ref forces Scott out. Arn gets caught with a clothesline coming off the middle ropes and that allows the tag to Scott. Suplex on Arn gets two and then into a front facelock. Arn escapes and goes to the eyes, but Scott fires off right hands. Arn gets desperate and sacrifices Eaton by send Scott head first into his head. Arn drops a knee for a two count. Eaton in and he drops a knee from the top rope for two. Arn back in and he PLANTS Scott with a DDT for two. Another two. Another two, The crowd is really starting to get into this one now thankfully as it has been a little subdued. Arn with a Boston Crab and we get some cheating from Bobby on the apron. Bobby in with an elbow and he hooks a camel clutch. Scott nearly gets to his corner, so Bobby released and decks Rick. Smart! Arn with a backbreaker on the ramp and Bobby heads up top for a Rocket Launcher onto the ramp. Cool! Scott sends Arn into Bobby’s boot and the race is on to see who can get a tag. Scott wins and Rick is in to wreck shop. Steiner-lines for everyone. Arn and Eaton hit their version of a Doomsday Device, but Rick catches Eaton on the way in and hits a power slam off Arn’s shoulders. He would repeat that spot against The Headshrinkers at WrestleMania IX. Arn throws powder in Rick’s face, which blinds him and causes him to suplex a ref. Another ref is down to count three as Scott hits a Frankensteiner for the pin at 20:05.

-Nick Patrick is down to help and The Steiners are disqualified for the suplex on the ref.

Winners and Still WCW Tag Team Champions: Arn Anderson and Bobby Eaton via DQ at 20:05

-No clue why they didn’t change the titles here considering they did it a few weeks later, but whatever. Match was technically solid, but I found it boring and too long for that ending. The Steiners dominated this one and had brief periods where Eaton and Anderson were in charge. I think that should have had a buffer between these last two tag matches. **3/4

WCW United States Heavyweight Championship: “Ravishing” Rick Rude (c) vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat (w/ The Ninja)

-The crowd hates Rude as they boo him out of the building as he tries to spit out his usual opening spiel. Sweet! Lockup and nothing doing, so Rude backs Dragon into the corner. He gets a punch blocked and Steamboat hits a series of arm-drags and then lifts Rude off the mat with a choke. He hooks an arm-bar as we look over the shoulder of the ninja. Dragon works the arm and heads to the floor to wrap it around the post. More bicerking from Jesse and Ross. Rude frees the arm and throws right hands and forearms. Dragon back with a chop and he hooks a standing arm-bar, which he turns into a hammerlock slam. Dragon ducks a clothesline and gets a cross-body for two and then back to the armbar. Ugly spot as Rude goes for a cross-body and I think they were supposed to go over the top to the floor, but they just bounce into the ring. Rude kicks Dragon until he is on the floor and then drops him on the railing. Rude with a suplex back into the ring, but Dragon is up and fires off chops. Rude cuts him off and hurts himself on the a clothesline. Rude hooks a chinlock to slow things down even more. Great! Dragon with a brief flurry, but he eats a boot and then a clothesline drops him. Dragon gets dropped throat first on the top rope and Rude follows with a swinging neckbreaker. SWANK piledriver from Rude for two as he went with an arrogant cover. Dragon tries one punch, but gets caught with a belly to back suplex for two. Rude to a side headlock, but Dragon grabs the ankle and gets a shin-breaker. Figure-Four, but Rude gets to the bottom rope to force a break. Dragon goes for it again, but gets kicked off and goes head first into the corner. Rude drops him with a clothesline to the back and then comes off the top with a clubbing blow. Back up top and he hits another one and then a clothesline for two. That looked a little weird! Modified Camel Clutch from Rude, but Dragon gets him up and brings him down with an Electric Chair. They start trading blows, but we are years away from the Boo and YAY stuff! They end up colliding in the middle of the ring as the ref starts his 10 count. Sleeper from Rude which gets the crowd back into it. The ref checks the arm, and it doesn’t drop. Dragon to his feet and he reverses to his own sleeper, but Rude hits a jawbreaker. Rude up top again, but Dragon kicks the leg to knock him off balance. Superplex gets two! Dragon with a series of clothesline and then stops to hit an enziguiri. He mocks Rude’s hip swivel and gets BOOED for it from some. Nice! Basement clothesline gets two! He fire Rude into the air and lets him fall on his face. Dragon up top and hits a karate chop. He takes too long to head up again, and The Ninja decks him with a telephone. Must be Zack Morris! Dragon falls off top and Rude gets the pin at 20:02.

Winner and Still WCW US Heavyweight Champion: Rick Rude via pin at 20:02

-Another solid match, but stacking these three long matches in a row seemed to take something out of the crowd. Dragon’s rally brought things back up before the expected Ninja swerve. ***

-Missy is backstage and heads into The Dangerous Alliance’s area and we see The Ninja is Paul E Dangerously. His reaction to being found out is pretty funny!

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Lex Luger (c) (w/ Harley Race) vs. Sting

-Last time for Luger’s SLAPPER of a theme song! Ross wants to know how someone bulks up like Luger did in 30 days. What are you implying Jim? Luger and Sting talk some trash or tell each other goodbye after the bell rings which eats up nearly two minutes. Hit someone! Well, they each shove each other and then we get a lock-up at 2:03. I will say that crowd is jacked for this one. Luger lands the first major blows as he pounds Sting down to a knee and then sends him into the corner. Luger misses a charge in the corner and Sting hits The Stinger Splash, but Luger eats that and rips his head off with a clothesline. That was awesome and got a huge reaction. Powerslam from Luger, but Sting flips out of The Rack and gets a belly to belly suplex. Sting hooks The Rack for a few seconds, but Luger uses his weight to get out. Luger sets too early on a backdrop and Sting plants him face first on the mat. Sting follows to the floor and fires Lex back in so he can choke with his boot in the corner. Backdrop gets a two count. Scorpion Deathlock but Luger is right by the ropes and forces a break. Luger uses a thumb to the eye in the corner and fires off clubbing blows to the back. He rubs Sting’s face on the top rope which pops Jesse. He notes “nobody remembers who came in second.” As a 49er fan I have reason to remember who came in second In a few of the more recent Super Bowls. Can I write about The Super Bowl? Superb Owl maybe! Luger gets a low blow in the corner and hits an inverted atomic drop. Luger plays to the crowd before throwing punches and kicks. Gorilla Press Slam which is kind of cool to see happen to Sting. Luger hits an ugly piledriver that even Jesse notes didn’t hit well. It only gets two! Sting starts his comeback with a run of right hands to pop the crowd and he puts the boots to Luger before rubbing his face on the canvas. Now Sting runs Luger’s face across the ring ropes as payback and drops him throat first on the top rope. Sting rakes the back as he is getting dirty in this one. He misses a dive though and flies over the top, but lands on his feet. Luger runs him into the railing and Race tries a piledriver, but Sting backdrops out. He heads up top and gets a cross-body for the pin and Championship at 13:02.

Winner and New WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Sting via pin at 13:02

-The opening was fire and they it settled into a normal Luger/Sting match which is okay on good days at best. They may be great friends, but never really had great chemistry. The crowd was fired up for the match though and the title changed was big moment. The crossbody off the top ending was burned in my memory for whatever reason. **1/4

-Ross makes sure to let us know Sting dominated that match and after the first few minutes it was never in doubt. One last shot at Luger, who was out the door after this match and would show up as part of WrestleMania VIII.

-Thanks for reading!