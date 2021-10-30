Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.29.21  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Jeet Rama vs. Boa (w/ Mei Ying)

-Two weeks ago these two faced off with Boa getting the win. Lockup to start and nothing comes off it, so they have another go. Rama gets a side headlock, but Boa breaks him down and gets his own side headlock. Rama reverses back and takes the headlock to the ground. Boa punches his wat out and sends Rama head first into the buckle. He tries a different corner, but Rama blocks and sends Boa into the buckle. He snaps off two throws and Boa heads to the floor to slow things down. Rama chases and once back in the ring he gets another throw for a two count. Boa gets in a cheap shot and uses the middle rope to choke. He fires off some kicks in the corner and then slaps Rama around a bit. Suplex gets a two count as they crowd starts a dueling chant. Boa tries a roll, but Rama blocks and falls down to get a two count. Boa throws some more kicks and mocks the crowd. He buries some knees in the midsection and a palm strike to the throat gets another two count. Boa goes to the ground with a head scissors, but Rama escapes and attacks the knee. He connects with a knee and gets a few throws and then a belly to back suplex. Boa escapes a slam and hits a modified Scorpion Death Drop for the win at 5:40.

Winner: Boa via pin at 5:40

-Rama actually showed me more here, but Boa has a good look and overall this was fine. I want to see more from both men. **

-Survivor Series commercial!

-WWE Shop commercial!

Sarray vs. Katrina Cortez

-Handshake to start which is always nice to see. The crowd is pretty fired up for this one which is also nice to see. Knuckle lock to start and Sarray gets the advantage for a few two counts. They both bridge and Sarray gets a roll through into a double stomp. Cortez to the floor where Sarray tries to follow, but gets tripped off the apron. Cortez for the cover, but Sarray is out at two. Camel Clutch from Cortez as he targets the back. Sarray gets to the bottom rope to break. Billy Goat’s Curse (as called by Nigel) and that looks painful and it gets two Cortez. Next she goes to a bow and arrow as she buries a knee in the back. She drags Sarray back to the middle of the ring and reapplies the hold. Sarray fights her way out and starts handing out strikes. She gets a roll-up for two and turns the kickout into a version of a single leg crab that forces Cortez to the ropes to break. Fisherman Buster gets a two count as the hands couldn’t get locked. Sarray to the middle rope for a missile dropkick which gets two. German Suplex blocked and Cortez lands a slam. She heads up but misses a Senton. Sarray lands a kick and then a seated dropkick as Cortez was laying against the ropes gets the win at 5:58.

Winner: Sarray via pin at 5:58

-Solid as again, I like what I am seeing and want to see more from both of them. The winner was never in doubt, but Cortez looks like a keeper as the crowd digs her. **

-WrestleMania 38: Dallas commercial. Two Nights and tickets go on sale Nov 12!

Xyon Quinn vs. Ru Feng

-We all know this show isn’t 205 Live anymore, so I am all in now on seeing new wrestlers and seeing what they can do and what they can become. We have seen Quinn on this show before, but I think this is the first I have seen of Feng. It seems Feng debuted on NXT a few weeks ago. Well, there is my answer. Slow start as they try to feel each other out. Side headlock from Feng as Quinn tries to escape, but Feng takes the move to the mat. Back to a standing position and Quinn breaks with his power, but gets caught with a strike to the back. Feng gets a whip into the corner and hits a back splash. Suplex gets a one count. Quinn looks for a leapfrog and it appears he didn’t get high enough but he easily turns in into a version of the Ruff Ryder so I don’t think it was a botch. Quinn lands some strikes and an inverted atomic drop. He mows Feng down with a shoulder and hits a running shoulder in the corner. Feng gets tossed across the ring and a Samoan Drop follows. Running forearm finishes for Quin at 3:58.

Winner: Xyon Quinn via pin at 3:58

-Not much to this one as Feng showed a little before getting steamrolled. Quinn has a good look and presence and like everyone else on the show I am intrigued by what he can become. Feng is a project and needs more matches so this is a good place for him. *1/2

-Thanks for reading!