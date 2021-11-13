Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.12.21  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Andre Chase vs Malik Blade

-I dig Chase’s look with the college sweater and I appreciate the fans he has in the crowd dressed up in the same manner. Blade gets an armdrag to start and then a hammerlock. Chase’s fans even have a large flag in his honor like you would see on College Game Day. Tremendous! Chase grabs the ropes to avoid a dropkick and ground Blade with a chinlock. The crowd is rocking tonight as I credit these fans for buying into what this new NXT and 205 Live have become. Chase brings more awesomeness as he does The Garvin Stomp and has the crowd give him a C H A S E. That is fantastic! Blade kicks out at two as we get another shot of Chase U student section. Blade fights back, but gets cut off with a well timed boot to the stomach. Chase goes for a slam, but Blade holds and rolls it into a cradle for two. Chase back to the chinlock as the crowd goes crazy with a dueling chant. Chase misses an elbow and a clothesline. Blade back with a flying forearm and a dropkick. Corner clothesline and Blade heads up and comes off with a crossbody for two. Chase catches Blade with a right hand and finishes him at 6:01 with a version of a flatliner.

Winner: Andre Chase via pin at 6:01

-I enjoyed this as it was the speed and athleticism of Blade against Chase’s technical style and experience. Crowd was way into it which always helps as well. Simple, but fun stuff! **1/2

-I’ve now realized the crowd volume is jacked up pretty high compared to the announcers which made it tough to hear what they were saying during that match.

-WrestleMania tickets on sale now!

Indi Hartwell (w/ Persia Pirotta) vs. Valentina Feroz

-Feroz goes for a single leg, but Hartwell stuffs that. Another got and Hartwell gets a standing switch and a take down. Hiptoss next gets a two count. Feroz tries a float over in the corner, but Indi doesn’t follow and ends up hitting a version of Snake Eyes. Feroz gets in a shot on the ropes and attacks the arm of Hartwell. She works that for a bit and goes to an overhead wristlock. Feroz rolls Indi over and applies more pressure, but Indi gets to her feet and breaks. She hits a back elbow, but gets caught in the corner as Feroz lands some kicks. She rams Indi face first into the mat and that gets a two count. Back to the arm, but Indi shoves her off and for some reason Feroz takes a second to talk trash to Persia. Indi tries to take advantage, but gets taken down with an armbar. Indi powers back to her feet to break and drops Feroz on the top turnbuckle. Corner clopthesline from Hartwell gets another two count. Feroz is determined to get a submission though as she is right back to the arm and then gets a sunset flip for two. Indi catches Feroz charging and plants her with a spinebuster to win this one at 4:50.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via pin at 4:50

-I dug this more than I thought going in, so credit to both women. They worked a nice sprint and story was easy as Feroz was all about the arm and Hartwell survived long enough to hit her power move for the win. **1/2

-Survivor Series in 9 days!

-WWE is partnering with Hire Heroes USA!

-NXT 2.0 has a 6 Man Tag this Tuesday with Jacket Time and Odyssey Jones vs. Diamond Mine.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Roderick Strong (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. Draco Anthony

-Anthony is making his debut was trained by Booker T. This is also non-title obviously. Anthony has a good look and this is a good match to show what he can do. Lockup to start and Anthony gets an arm wringer into a hammerlock, but Strong escapes easily and gets a side headlock. That gets escaped by Anthony and he is back to the hammerlock. Strong back to the side headlock as he takes the match to the mat. Anthony shoves off and gets a shoulder tackle for a one count. Another gets another one count and then again. Strong bails to the floor to regroup with Diamond Mine. Anthony makes the mistake of giving chase and Strong catches him back in the ring. He stomps away in the corner and hits a sweet chop that sounded fantastic! Another one followed by a backbreaker for two. Strong ties him up with an abdominal stretch of the mat and again, I credit this crowd for being so great tonight. Anthony escapes and gets a flurry of offense including a dropkick. He hits a charge in the corner followed by a back elbow and then a clothesline. Overhead release suplex gets a two count. Strong ducks a kick and hits the jumping knee to the face to get the win at 4:44.

Winner: Roderick Strong via pin at 4:44

-Solid first outing with Anthony as he got to shine a bit, but took the expected loss. Again, it is great having the actual champion of this division appear on the show. **1/4

