Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 03.31.22  

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick

-Taped: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA (sadly, I wasn’t there)

Veer Mahaan vs. Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin)

-Veer is set to debut on RAW this Monday so we will see if his run of matches on Main Event ends here. At least this should be competitive that the enhancement talent SQUASH matches from the last month or so. Veer powers Cedric down to start and tells him to get back in the middle of the ring. Cedric gets a go behind and lands a shot to the jaw, but Veer no sells. He charges and Cedric gets a drop toe hold into the bottom rope and then a drop kick. Veer no sells that and takes Cedric’s head off with a boot to the face. Veer tosses him across the ring and fires him into the corner which Cedric sells like death. Patrick mentions this is a defacto hometown for Veer as he was a Pittsburgh Pirate prospect. Cedric throws some chops, but gets scooped up with ease and dropped with a sidewalk slam. Cedric fights back again and tries a Tornado DDT, but Veer just tosses him. He hits the leaping elbow drop for two. We hit the nerve hold and the crowd starts ralling behind Cedric. He fights to his feet and throws some chops. Veer seemingly gets lost as to where to toss Cedric, but figures it out and sends him to the apron. Cedric gets in a shot to the knee from there and goes to work it for a bit. Alexander lands some leaping forearms in the corner, but Veer mauls him with the leaping Thesz Press. The Million Dollar Arm is next and then Cedric taps to Veer’s neck and shoulder submission at 5:19. This man to find a finisher and stay with it as he has used 3 or 4 to finish these matches. Multiple finihers are fine, but usually you get them over one by one first.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via submission at 5:19

-Better than the SQUASH matches and Cedric knew how to bump and make Veer look good. This was okay, and we will see what happens when he is out there with the post Mania crowd on Monday. *1/2

-ARMBAR returns on WrestleMania SmackDown tomorrow night. Sadly, no WrestleMania for Ricochet as he gets to defend The IC Title tomorrow against Angel and Carrillo. Should be a BANGER if given any kind of time. It’s out 2020-2021 Main Event kids have grown up. Proud papa here!

-Back to SmackDown as Brock hangs out in Rowan’s locker room looking to be provoked. Brock destroys another SUV before heading to the ring and security separates the two. Brock abues the security geeks to send the Bloodline retreating.

-Back to RAW two weeks ago where Becky Lynch injured Bianca’s throat with a chair.

-Back to RAW as Bianca Belair gets interrupted by Becky Lynch and the brawl is on. Becky gets the upper hand and pulls out some scissors to cut off Bianca’s braid. “I said I was coming for your hair Bianca.” Belair gets the KOD and then another and then she cuts off some of Becky’s hair. Lynch looked amazing on Monday. Seth is a lucky dude!

-Video package on Seth Rollins and his search for a road to WrestleMania and each one being shut down.

-We go to WWE HQ where Seth was summoned for a 9 AM meeting with Vince McMahon. Seth is forced to wait a bit before getting his meeting with Vince. He makes the mistake of putting his feet on Vince’s table and gets reprimanded for it. I know some didn’t like the payoff, but Vince asking Seth why he just didn’t ask him for a Mania Match made me laugh. Vince tells Seth he had a lot of failures. I thought Vince was great here and Rollins matched him. I enjoyed this. Vince tells Rollins he is going to WrestleMania and will find out his opponent when he’s in the ring.

Finn Balor (US Champion) vs. Apollo Crew6s (w/ Commander Azeez)

-Poor Finn is even worse off than Ricochet as he is stuck in the ARMBAR as The US Champion. I am firmly in the camp that every title in WWE needs defended at WrestleMania and especially as long as it is a two-night show. Lockup to start and Crews gains an early advantage. He gets a one count off a Senton from the apron and back in. He hits the headlock and takes Balor to the mat. Crews lands a shot to the kidney, but Balor rolls through a sunset flip and gets a dropkick. Crews gets sent to the floor and Balor dives over the top onto him as we take our standard Main Event Main Event break.

-Back with Crews holding a camel clutch. During the break Azeez distracted Balor which let Crews regain the advantage. Crews chokes Balor on the middle rope and distracts the ref so Azeez can get in a cheap shot. Back to the headlock for a bit. Balor gets his feet up on a charge and then picks up the pace. He hits a sling blade and then a double stomp. He fires off chops in the corner and gets a neckbreaker for two. Bulldog countered and a Crews clothesline is ducked, but Crews hits the SOS slam for two. Vertical suplex is countered into an inside cradle for two. Crews slugs him back down and hits the standing moonsault, but Balor turns that into a pin for two. Balor hits the shotgun dropkick in the corner and The Coup de Gras finishes at 6:15.

Winner: Finn Balor via pin at 6:15

-This was okay and sadly may be the high point of WrestleMania week for Balor. **

-Back to RAW as Omos disposes of The Viking Raiders and then Bobby Lashley returns to set up another WrestleMania Match. Lashley clearly booked like a babyface here which isn’t the worst idea.

-Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens trolled the crowd by cos-playing as Stone Cold. Too funny!

-Back to RAW for Usos vs. RK-Bro and we join the match in progress. Fun match between 4 pros. I am still annoyed RAW gets the go home Mania and they stack it with stars from both shows and I couldn’t get there. Neither team needs to lose and that’s why we have non-finishes as The Street Profits hit the ring. Boogs and Nakamura get involved to chase off The Usos. That leaves The Profits and RK-Bro. Orton and Riddle each hit an RKO including a sweet elevated one as Riddle tosses Ford to Orton. Weird ending as the ref on the floor is chatting with Orton and after celebrating, they hit both members of the Profits with another RKO. That must have been a message from Vince in the back to do it again.

