Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.14.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Detroit, MI

Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

-T-Bar is becoming the new Veer of this show and we have seen this match quite a few times on this show as well. Ciampa goes after the knee, but T-Bar grabs the beard to turn the tide. He talks trash as he back Ciampa in the corner, so Ciampa responds by punching him in the face. Back to the leg as he works for a single leg crab, but T-Bar kicks off. Ciampa charges back and gets flattened with a boot to the face. T-Bar stomps away as he sells the knee and gets a two count. T-Bar goes to a side headlock and credit to the crowd as they are behind Ciampa in this one which is nice to hear. Patrick tells us T-Bar has crazed “dinosaur eyes.” Ciampa fights back and hits a clothesline and then a leaping one to finally knock T-Bar off his feet. Chops and kicks to the knee from Ciampa. Running kick to the bad knee and then a running knee to the face gets two. Fairytale ending is blocked and T-Bar hits a back kick for another two count. Ciampa back to the knee, but T-Bar fights back with strikes. He goes for High Justice, but Ciampa slips out and gets a roll-up for the win at 6:26.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa via pin at 6:26

-These two always deliver a solid 5-6 minutes of pro-wrestling and that’s what we got here. Nothing mind blowing, but good work with them hitting each other hard. Th e winner was never in doubt and you know if this was the old NXT they would tear the house down. Just a solid Main Event match which is what they want from both of them. **1/4

-Last Week Cody Rhodes made his RAW return and let us know his intentions are to win the WWE Title in honor of Dusty.

-Back to RAW where Cody was the guest of The Miz on Miz TV. The Cody Elevator seems to be a thing of the past already, but the new entrance still works. Miz is jealous that everyone wanted to talk about Cody following Mania even though he embarrassed The Mysterios and Logan Paul. He knows where Cody has been the last six years, but Cody has forgotten this is Miz’s show. Cody is looking forward to their match later tonight as Miz is trying to make things personal.

-Back to RAW as we join Miz/Cody in progress. Solid match as Miz knows his part well and Cody gets the win over a former 2 time WWE Champion.

-After the match Seth Rollins wants a rematch and Cody is all about it. We have a WrestleMania Backlash match!

-Video package of Charlotte/Rousey at Mania.

-Back to SmackDown as Ronda wants Charlotte in an I Quit Match. Charlotte wants no parts of that though she makes sure to mention that quitting isn’t in her DNA. The match is set for WrestleMania Backslash.

-Back to RAW as Bianca Belair signs an open contract and after a tease from Sonya, she attacks Bianca and announces she is the next challenger. It’s fine as it gives someone for Bianca to roll through in her first defense.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander)

-This is the rubber match between these two teams on this show as they have split the first two meetings. Azeez and Crews attack from behind and isolate Alexander. He gets a leg whip on Crews and makes the tag to Benjamin. He drops Apollo with a back elbow, but gets kicked in the face setting too soon on a backdrop. No problem as Shelton hits a German Suplex. He catches Apollo with a running knee and then hits Azeez on the apron with one. That sends us to our Hulu commercial break!

-Back with Shelton getting decked by Azeez on the apron as the ref was distracted. Tag to Azeez and he hits Snake Eyes and a running boot as he is using the Kevin Nash playbook. Really, that’s not a bad idea. He is out in short order as Apollo stomps away in the corner. Suplex gets a two count. Tag back to Azeez and he hits a headbutt for two. He goes to a chinlock as Cedric actually gets the crowd to rally behind Shelton. He breaks and avoids a charge in the corner. He fights for a DDT to leave both men down. The race is on and Azeez gets the tag first, but Alexander gets the tag as well. Dropkick to the knee from Cedric and the running STO on the apron. Michinoku Driver connects, but Azeez saved. All four men battle before The Hurt Business double clothesline Azeez to the floor. He pulls Shelton out which leaves Cedric and Apollo in the ring. Lumabar Check is blocked with a rake of the eyes and Crews finishes Cedric clean with the SOS slam into The Samoan Drop at 6:59.

Winner: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez via pin at 6:59

-This was fine. Azeez played the monster and didn’t get exposed. Apollo, Cedric and Shelton are pros and turned in a solid Main Event Tag Match. **

-Back to SmackDown as Roman Reigns wants The Usos to head to RAW to unify the Tag Titles.

-Speaking of RAW, we go back to last week as we join The Street Profits vs. The Usos in progress. Fun match with The Usos going over as they should. RK-Bro stares down with The Usos and the ends up being Ford taking the RKO. The Usos hit a double superkick as The Bloodline stands tall.

