Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.02.22  

-My Slamboree 1997 Retro Review will be up this weekend and I am hoping to get either King of The Ring 1997 or Great American Bash 1997 done this weekend as well. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped:

R-Truth vs. T-Bar

-The crowd loves R-Truth! It’s the battle of hyphenated names as R takes on T. This match should at least have the crowd invested and sure enough a chant breaks out for Truth. He avoids strikes from T-Bar early and eggs on the crowd. T-Bar is not amused and starts clubbing away with heavy blows. Charge in the corner catches a boot from Truth and now he unloads with punches. Tilt a whirl head scissors takes T-Bar down. Truth hits a splash in the corner and wants to know “What’s up?” Apparently the answer is Truth as he gets caught on a crossbody and T-Bar hits a backbreaker. He gets the mount to land more blows and gets a two count from there. T-Bar uses his boot to choke Truth on the middle rope. Loud “Let’s Go Truth” chant from the crowd. T-Bar hooks a headlock which gets the crowd behind Truth again. Truth fights out, but gets dropped with an elbow for two. More heavy blows from T-Bar and another two count. Back to the headlock as he yells for Truth to give up. Instead Truth fights out, but again gets caught as he runs into a big boot. T-Bar informs Truth he is a dead man. Well considering he doesn’t age, he very well could be a vampire. T-Bar misses a move from the top and Truth rallies with his John Cena offense. Awesome and the crowd loves it! You Cant’ See Me and the 5 Knuckle Shuffle hits. T-Bar fights off the AA and looks for High Justice, but Truth escapes. Truth lands a heel kick and hits the AA for the pin at 6:02.

Winner: R-Truth via pin at 6:02

-This was fun and the crowd enjoyed every moment of it. I mean, give me Truth on this show every week if I am getting fun matches like this. It was super basic, but worked well and again, made the crowd pop. **1/2

-Tozawa vs. Crews is our Main Event later!

-Back to SmackDown as The Usos celebrated unifying The Tag Titles. Nakamura interrupts and he is joined by his new tag partner, Riddle. They brawl and a match between the two is set for RAW.

-Back to SmackDown 3 weeks ago as Happy Corbin injured Moss with the ARMBAR Trophy. A week later, Corbin destroyed the ARMBAR trophy. Moss returns this Friday!

-Back to RAW as we join Riddle/Nakamura vs The Usos in progress. Fun match as Riddle/Nak get the win via DQ and earn a future shot at the Unified Tag Titles. Riddle hits the RKO off the top to send the champs packing.

-Rollins/Cody Hell in A Cell commercial! This deserves to be in the Cell and deserves to Main Event.

-Back to RAW as Bianca Belair interrupts Asuka and Becky Lynch arguing with each other. They brawl and then we get to Belair vs. Asuka in progress. Bianca gets the win and Becky is in to attack both women. Becky stands tall heading into Hell in A Cell.

Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews

-No Azeez this week as apparently Apollo wants to show he can win without the big man. Crews clows Tozawa to start, so he responds with a dropkick. He comes off the middle ropes with a head scissors that sends Crews to the floor. Apollo back in and right back out. Tozawa tries a slingshot plancha, but gets caught and Crews runs him back first into post as we take our break.

-Back with Tozawa getting a sunset flip for two. Crews mows him down and lands a delayed release vertical suplex. Crews hooks a chinlock on the ground as the crowd tries to rally Tozawa. I want Tozawa vs Truth on this show now just for the comedy. Tozawa goes crazy with kicks to pop the crowd and lands a running knee. He heads up top and hits a flying back elbow for two. Crews lands an elbow in the corner, but Tozawa gets a two off a victory roll. Crews back with a head kick and standing moonsault., but Tozawa gets the knees up and traps the legs for a roll-up that gets two. Tozawa up top, but gets caught and Crews finishes with the fall-away Samoan Drop at 6:08.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pin at 6:08

-This was a perfectly acceptable wrestling match. The crowd likes Tozawa and the right person went over. **

-Back to RAW last week as MVP beats Lashley by count-out and Lashley bounces MVP around with The Hurt Lock.

-Back to RAW Talk as MVP makes it a handicap match at Hell in a Cell: MVP and Omos vs. Bobby Lashley.

-Bianca/Asuka/Becky Hell in a Cell commercial!

-Back to RAW for the contract signing between Lashley and Omos/MVP. It breaks down as you would expect with a contract signing and Omos gets speared through a table.

-Thanks for reading!