Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.10.22  

-Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of Survivor Series in Montreal and yeah, something big happened. You can find my latest Retro Review of the show here. Now to Main Event to see who gets brought up from NXT this week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Tamina vs. Wendy Choo

-This should be interesting or a train wreck. Choo avoids a clothesline and waves at Tamina. Choo gets the back, but takes a nap. Tamina slugs her down and tosses her across the ring. Choo grabs her pillow and takes another nap. Tamina misses an elbow, so Choo throws the pillow and lands some strikes. Tamina comes back with a powerslam for two. Tamina heads up, so Choo just rolls across the ring and takes another nap. Tamina goes to that corner, so Choo rolls again. Tamina charges in and gets caught with a small package for two. Tamina is pissed and boots her down. Tamina: “Are you serious? This is what I am doing now” Yep! She hooks a headlock and a small “Let’s go Wendy” chant breaks out. Someone also yells they want Nia Jaxx. Choo breaks the hold and lands some strikes and gets Tamina off her feet with a couple clotheslines. Tamina comes back with a headbutt and stomps Choo down in the corner. Whip to the other corner, but Tamina misses a splash and Choo gets the roll-up for the upset win at 5:25.

Winner: Wendy Choo via pin at 5:25

-I am old and Choo’s gimmick isn’t for me just like I don’t get Orange Cassidy either, but that’s fine. I understand the idea that the napping is a way to get in the head of her opponent. It’s fine to see how it works on the main roster for this show and the crowd did get behind her a bit. As for the match I just wasn’t a fan. Choo winning is fine, and by roll-up makes sense since they are playing it as a fluke upset. 3/4*

-Choo offers a handshake and Tamina reluctantly accepts.

-Tozawa vs. Xyon Quinn still to come!

-Back to SmackDown as New Day confront The Usos and tell them they have next as they want to keep The Usos from breaking their reign as longest reigning Tag Champions. The Brawling Brutes attack from behind, but Solo and Sami make the save.

-Still photos from Crown Jewel as The Usos retain against The Brawling Brutes.

-Don’t Try This at Home or Anywhere!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as we join New Day and Riddle against The Usos and Solo in progress. Fun match and Solo gets the pin on Riddle to continue his push.

-Usos defend their Tag Titles this Friday on SmackDown against New Day! Also, Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar and The SmackDown World Cup begins.

-Shelton Benjamin is backstage explaining to Dana why he showed up to help Truth last week. They both feel bad for Truth after his injury in NXT. Shelton credits Truth for helping him get things off his chest. Dana goes on a rant about Kiana James and it seems we are getting a third match between the two as some point. Shelton feels Dana is the one that needs to loosen up now.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Alexa and Asuka win the tag titles from Damage CTRL.

-Still photos from Crown Jewel as Damage CTRL win back the tag titles. Also still photos from Last Woman Standing as Bianca retains against Bayley.

-Back to RAW as Bianca, Alexa, and Asuka want to say something to Damage CTRL. This leads to the awesomeness of Asuka and Iyo screaming at each other in Japanese with Asuka shouting her down and Iyo retaliating with “Bitch” and that triggers the brawl. Again, that was amazing and one of the few things the crowd popped for all night. Bianca makes the challenge for War Games. Nikki Cross is out and attacks and it’s 4 on 3. Team Damage CTRL needs one more for War Games now and Team Bianca needs two.

-Xyon Quinn talks some smack to Tozawa before their match.

-Survivor Series: War Games commercial! We all assumed it wouldn’t take HHH long to bring War Games to the Main Roster and it as injected new life in Survivor Series.

-Hulu commercials!

-Still photos of Roman’s win over Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Paul destroyed his knee during the match though I still haven’t heard if they confirmed he tore the ACL.

Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa

-I have seen lots of Quinn covering Level Up each week. Saxton mentions a lot of people have tried to humble Quinn in NXT and have failed. He should check out his recent win/loss record on Level Up then. Lockup and Quinn shoves Tozawa across the ring on his ass. He talks some smack and we go again. Tozawa lands a strike which Quinn no sells and Tozawa shakes his fist in a nice little touch. Tozawa gets a go behind so Quinn just starts spinning in circles to shake Tozawa off. Cute spot! A roll-up is a no go for Tozawa and he gets trapped in the corner. Quinn lands some shots, but gets caught with a boot to the face and a head scissors sends him to the floor. Tozawa tries a suicide dive but just bounces off Quinn as we head to our commercial break.

-WrestleMania in Hollywood. We are less than 6 months from the show now.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back with Quinn controlling with a reverse chinlock. Tozawa breaks and ducks a clothesline, but gets mowed down again. Headbutt from Quinn followed by a backbreaker. He lands a splash to the back for two. He grounds Tozawa again and gets two off another slam and then back to the submission. Tozawa fights out and lands a pump kick as he rallies. He comes off the top with the flying cannon ball for two. The Pump Kick looked sweet on the replay! Tozawa is able to lift Quinn in his shoulders, but an elbow stops that noise. Tozawa gets the octopus submission and lands a a head kick. He heads back up top, but gets caught trying a crossbody. He turns that into a roll-up for two. Quinn ducks another pump kick and slams Tozawa to the mat. Leaping Forearm finishes for Quinn at 8:34.

Winner: Xyon Quinn via pin at 8:34

-This was solid as Tozawa is a pro and made Quinn look good. The crowd also likes Tozawa so they were into this one. Quinn has a good look and I am sure will get a solid chance on the main roster when he eventually gets promoted full time. **1/4

-Still photos from Crown Jewel of Brock Lesnar’s win over Bobby Lashley. After the match Lashley lays out Brock. I am down for Brock/Lashley III at Mania if that is where this is leading.

-Viking Raiders vignette!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins has his US Title Open Challenge! Ali seemingly accepts backstage, but Lashley punks him out…twice and is out to accept. He beats on Rollins before the bell which brings out Theory to stupidly cash in his money in the bank contract. Again, I am fine if he loses, but he just looks like an idiot cashing in for The US Title and on a night when there was an open challenge for The Title. Lashley destroys Theory as well and he nearly gets counted out but makes it back to the ring only to get Curb Stomped and there goes his MITB as Rollins gets the pin.

-Thanks for reading!