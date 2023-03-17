Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.16.23  

-Shout-out to my Uniontown Red Raiders as they are in the Elite 8 in the PA Basketball State Playoffs. I am also getting this done early because March Madness begins in 90 or so minutes. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Providence, RI

Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin and MVP) vs. Dante Chen

-NXT LEVEL UP IN THE HOUSE! Cedric controls early on the mat, but gets caught with a pair of arm-drags into an armbar. Cedric gets to his feet, but Dante maintains arm control and gets a hammerlock. Cedric sends Dante to the apron where MVP provides enough of a distraction to let Cedric get in a kick and then connect with a single arm DDT. Cedric gets a running elbow in the corner followed by a dropkick to the back of the neck. Cedric works the arm and shoulder as the crowd starts a “Let’s Go Cedric” chant. Chen tries a slam but Cedric slides out and lands an elbow. Chen with a sunset flip for two, but gets blasted with another elbow in the corner. Cedric lays the beats in the corner, but misses a charge in the corner. Chen makes his comeback though the crowd doesn’t care. Pump Kick from Chen gets two and that got a solid reaction. Splash in the corner from Chen and then again. Cedric has had enough as he goes back to the arm he has been working on and finishes with The Lumbar Check for the pin at 5:13.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 5:13

-This just seemed a little off in spots for some reason. Perhaps Chen had some nerves being out there on the Main Roster for the first time. *1/2

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago as Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens from a Bloodline beating. Sami offers a hand but KO walks out as he doesn’t want any help.

-Hulu commercials!

-WWE celebrates Women’s History Month!

-Rey Mysterio video package announcing him as the first member of the Hall of Fame: Class of 2023. Cool stuff!

-Back to RAW as Prison Dom challenges Rey to a match at Mania and Rey turns him down as he won’t fight his son. The crowd wants the match and Rey got booed for turning it down.

-Back to RAW as Edge accepts a match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania, but then ups the stakes as he says it will inside Hell in a Cell! Again, we all heard the rumors this was supposed to happen at Royal Rumble, but I like it better in this spot. Also, it’s nice to have a Cell Match when it makes sense instead of it just being that time of the year to have one. Also, if there was ever a time to bring back Demon Finn, it would be here. Unless that is seen as a babyface move.

-Hulu Commercials!

-Back to RAW as Omos and Brock Lensar have their first face to face encounter. Seeing someone tower over Brock is impressive. The shake hands, but Omos won’t let go. The crowd pops for the suplex attempt, but Omos blocks and sends Lesnar over the top to the floor. Brock’s face as he tries to laugh it off while showing concern is great. Again, nobody is expecting Savage/Steamboat out of this. It’s all about the spectacle and what Brock can do against a giant. Plus it will be short which is what Brock likes as he doesn’t get paid by the hour.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SmackDown as Drew McIntyre pins LA Knight while Sheamus pins Woods and we have to winners in the match to determine who faces GUNTHER at WrestleMania. Sheamus vs. Drew is set for SmackDown with the winner facing GUNTHER!

Trick Williams vs. Akira Tozawa

-I believe this is Trick’s second appearance on Mai Event unless I am forgetting one. Hayes beat Tozawa last week, so now Tozawa gets to face Hayes’ best friend. Lock-up and Williams uses his power and then mocks Tozawa by dropping to his knees to make it a fair fight. Trick tells Tozawa to leave, but instead he dropkicks Williams in the face. I guess that’s a no on the leaving thing. Tozawa off the middle ropes with a head scissors that sends Trick to the floor. Tozawa is set to fly, but Trick rushes back in and hits a pop-up elbow as we head to a commercial at 1:50.

-Hulu commercials!

-WWE and A&E Bio’s this week: Jerry Lawler and Paige! Rivals: Trish vs. Lita!

-Back at 3:20 with Trick mauling Tozawa in the corner. He tells Tozawa to remember his name. Hard whip into the corner and then some chops from Trick. A comeback from Tozawa is cut off by a leaping clothesline for two. Trick hooks a cravat and then tries for the pop-up elbow again, but Tozawa counters and plants Trick face first into the mat with Pay Dirt! Running knee from Tozawa and then he comes off the top with the back elbow for two. Trick lands an up kick and then a rough looking neckbreaker for two. That didn’t look good as he lost control of Tozawa who had to finish the move on his own! Splash in the corner misses and Tozawa gets a head kick. He heads up top and gets the Senton Back Splash for the win at 7:29.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via pin at 7:29

-The crowd was into this match more than the opener but things got rough at the end after the neckbreaker. The NXT kids go 0-2 on the day which is common for this show unless it’s someone the WWE is high on like Bron or Hayes. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown as Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have a brawl with The Usos.

-Back to RAW as Cody Rhodes beats LA Knight and then cuts a fired up, babyface promo to sell his WrestleMania match with Roman.

-Hulu commercials!

-John Cena/Rhea Ripley WrestleMania commercial! Of note Cena tells Rhea she is the Main Event of WrestleMania. I just can’t see that match closing Night One!

-WrestleMania card run-down!

-Back to RAW as Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa have a street fight. KO told everyone before the match to mind their business and let him fight on his own. The Usos hit a double superkick in Gorilla and Solo gets the pin after KO is drug back to the ring. The Bloodline stand tall to end the show!

-Thanks for reading!