Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.29.24  

Katana Chance (w/ Kayden Carter) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/ Zoey Stark)

-Shayna with a trip and then she piefaces Katana to clown her. Another go and Shayna with another trip and she laughs as she backs away. Shayna tries a third trip, but Katana jumps to avoid and gets a tale down. Katana starts using her speed as she avoids Shayna and that frustrates her. Chance with a spring off the middle ropes over Shayna and pops back with a dropkick. Shayna has had enough as she lands a kick to the planted arm. Shayna stomps the elbow and she smiles again! Hammerlock into an armbar as the crowd tries to rally Chance. She fights back, but get slugged back down. Chance uses her speed to avoid again and snaps off a head scissors. She kicks away in the corner and gets a running corner clothesline. Flip kick gets a two count! Katana heads up top, but Shayna catches her with a foot. She goes for The Clutch, but Chance backs her into the corner. They fight up top and Chance gets a top rope rana for a two count. Crowd was into that count! Carter and Stark get into it on the floor while Shayna is wise to Katana as she tries to spring off the middle rope again. This Shayna takes a step back and catches Katana with The Kirifuda Clutch. Chance taps at 5:24.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via tap-out at 5:24

-This was okay and I appreciated the story. Chance used her speed to stick and move while Baszler wasn’t taking her seriously to start. Once Baslzer get a grip on Chance though it was over. **

-Recap of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns playing mind games on SmackDown and then both men lying as they each had back-up. Nothing happens from there!

-Back to RAW as Cody cuts another promo, but gets interrupted by an unadvertised Rock. The place explodes as they weren’t expecting that one. Rock whispers to Cody and then leaves. Rock’s new entrance is just amazing! Someone mentioned online but he does look like Thanos coming through a portal. Speaking of comic book movies, Rock goes all Batfleck on Cody as he whispered to Cody that he will make him bleed. The “Holy Shit,” chant is not bleeped on Hulu.

-Rock and Roman Reigns will be on RAW next week!

-Back to RAW as we join CM Punk’s promo in progress. This whole deal was fantastic with everyone knocking it out of the park. Drew McIntyre is out first and Punk wants him to get his bitch ass in the ring. Drew has too much to lose to do that, but he does want Punk at WrestleMania so he can watch get the moment he deserves in front of fans. Drew’s rehab line was great! Seth Rollins is out next and the crowd still cheers and sings his song even with Punk in the ring. Rollins is fine if Punk wants to be on commentary or a referee. He thinks it’s funny that Punk needs him to have a moment at WrestleMania. The crowd didn’t like that one! Punk agrees to be on commentary and says he will do in one night what they couldn’t do in the ten years he was gone, and that’s make the two of them interesting. Drew won’t let Punk get the last word and he quotes Eminem! Rollins lands a superkick and that’s where they cut this one off. Just amazing stuff as they gave these guys an idea of what they wanted and then said, “Go!”

-Uso vs. Uso at WrestleMania!

Hank and Tank vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-My Level Up Kids! When did Hank and Tank lose their last names? I’ve been reviewing 205 Live/Level up for nearly 4 years, and this may have been a match, but I don’t think so. Probably some nerves with these four wrestling in front of 15,000 in Chicago. Enofe does some push-ups after getting shoved across the ring. Hank and Tank get a blind tag which leads to a shoulder block and then a Senton. Enofe floats over Tank and gets a dropkick. Bling tag to Blader and we get a double drop toe-holds into a double dropkick for two. Howard tells us that Tank played college football at Northwestern, so this is kind of a homecoming for him. Blade off the top, but Tank catches him. Blade avoids a slam, but Hank gets the tag and mows Blade down. More double team offense gets two! Blade with a roll-up for two! Tank eats a dropkick to send him to the floor and Hank gets dumped as well. Blade clears the top rope with a dive and then Enofe comes out with a flip dive over the top to the floor to pop the crowd. We take a break at 3:05.

-Back with 3:35 as Tank fights back against Enofe and Blade, but can’t make the tag as he gets cut-off. Neckbreaker gets a two count! Blade hooks a chinlock, but is forced to break as Tanks throws some elbows. He fights to the corner and makes the tag to Hank. Thesz Press and some right hands. Hank with a splash in the corner and then again in the opposite corner. He throws Blade face first and gets a slam for two as Edris comes off the top with an elbow to save. He drags Blade to the corner and makes a tag. Enofe off the top rope with an elbow, but now Tank makes the save. Tank hits a spring off the middle ropes to the floor with a splash on Blade. Enofe gets left alone and Collision Course finishes for the pin at 6:55.

Winner: Hank and Tank via pin at 6:55

-Fun little tag match and they let the hometown kid get the pin. This was solid. **1/2

-Back to RAW as we join Jey Uso vs. Nakamura in progress. Jey gets the win with a spear as we bypassed all the interference as we need to get to the greatness of THE ROCK BEATING THE DOG PISS OUT OF CODY RHODES. This was fantastic and The Rock needs to start playing the villain in future movies. “LOOK AT YOU KNOW.” The Rock didn’t wait until next week, as this week was a massacre. Rock continues the beating in the parking lot by Cody’s bus in the pouring rain. The Rock makes good on his words from earlier as Cody is busted open after several head first trips into the side of his bus. Rock produces a Mama Rhodes weight belt and rubs Cody’s blood in it. I was waiting for Rock to rub some of Cody’s blood on Pharaoh’s picture on the side of the bus. Rock’s swears are muted here! This whole episode of RAW ruled!

