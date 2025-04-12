Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.10.25  

-I reviewed the latest WWE/Peacock documentary on WrestleMania IX that was released yesterday. I enjoyed it thoroughly but as I always admit, I’m in the bag for stuff like that. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Maxxine Dupri vs. Shayna Baszler

-Maxxine with a go behind, but Shayna escapes and gets a trip. She then mocks Maxxine as this is light work for her. Chinlock from Shayna as she grinds Maxxine to the mat. She stands on the back of her neck and plays to the crowd some more. Shayna goes to a side headlock, but Maxxine slips out and gets a roll-up for two. Shayna with a release German Suplex and she uses her choke to choke Maxxine on the ropes. Howard lets us know that Shayna is 8-0 all time on Main Event! I appreciate when they give me stats like that. Maxxine with a brief flurry, but Shayna with a short arm clothesline for two to end that rally. Reverse chinlock as she buries a knee in the back. Jawbreaker from Maxxine to break and she start firing off knees to the ribs. Nice roundhouse kick followed by a jumping knee. Suplex from Maxxine as she is rolling. She hits a splash in the corner and she hits the reverse Caterpillar into an elbow for two. She breaks out a sharpshooter to play off her new team with Nattie, but she is not confident with applying it and Shayna easily turns it into an anklelock with her knee on Maxxine’s neck for good measure for the tap at 4:53.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via pin at 4:53

-This went as expected though you can tell Maxxine is working hard to get better in the ring. I liked the small touch of her not being sure of herself with The Sharpshooter and Shayna being a level above and taking advantage. *1/2

-Video package on the constant battles and issues with Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley.

-Cody Rhodes/John Cena WrestleMania video package!

-Back to RAW as Adam Pearce officially announces what we all knew: Iyo will defend her World Title against Rhea and Bianca. Rhea is happy and Bianca says this would have pissed her off a few weeks ago, but now she just wants to beat Rhea’s ass. Bianca leaning heel works well. Iyo is tired of the disrespect and fakes like she is leaving but comes off the top with a dropkick on the other women.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER is interrupted by Jey Uso and everyone was expecting a pissed off Jey to go crazy and attack GUNTHER, but no fighting as he cuts a passionate promo about his mother asking why he didn’t protect his brother. He had to admit to his mom he was scared, but not that isn’t the case and it’s GUNTHER who looks unnerved. This was totally different than what I was expecting, but it still worked. It was amusing watching Jey try to get the crowd to stop with the “yeet” as he was cutting this serious promo at the start.

-A-Town Down Under vs. Alpha Academy up next!

-Backlash commercial! Randy Orton has to be challenging someone for the WWE Title.

-Rhodes/Cena video package set to music and this must be the official hype video for Mania. WWE has always been great at putting these together and this is no exception.

Alpha Academy vs A-Town Down Under

-Alpha Academy is going to set a record for Main Event appearances in a year. They actually make their entrance as Maxxine is still at ringside so she is with them and is selling the leg, which is appreciated. Roman Reigns wasn’t kidding when he told Theory his daddy isn’t here anymore as the guy has fallen off a cliff. Tozawa and Waller start and Waller misses a series of clothesline, but catches Tozawa and puts him on his shoulders. He throws Tozawa up, but he snaps off a head scissors and Waller retreats to his corner. He wants some of Otis and gets shoved on his ass. Blind tag by Theory and he rolls in and hits a dropkick. This is actually a battle of Money in the Bank winners. Think about that for a second as neither man ended up World Champion. Otis uses Tozawa as a weapon to send Theory and Waller to the floor. He preps to throw Tozawa onto them, but Waller is yelling at Maxxine which means she is in the way. Theory sneaks up from behind and clips the knee as we take a break at 2:45.

-NXT Stand and Deliver commercial! 1 Week! It also hit me that I have l

-Back at 4:05 with Tozawa being sent into the corner. Double Punch from A-Town Down Under gets a two count. Waller starts throwing elbows and goes for a suplex but Tozawa counters with a small package for two. No Otis in the corer as he is flat out on the floor. Assisted Stomp gets a two count for Theory. Otis finally starts to crawl back to the apron which gets the crowd going. Backbreaker from Theory and he poses to the piss off the crowd. He then decks Otis as the strategy is to keep the big man out of the ring. That’s what Benoit and Anderson tried to do at Bash at The Beach 96 in their match against Sullivan and The Giant. Tozawa counters another backbreaker into a Tornado DDT. Hot Tag to Otis and the crowd is alive. SOS Slam to Theory! Backdrop to Waller! Splash to both men in the corner. Otis rips off the shirt and the crowd goes crazy for The Caterpillar! Tozawa hits a dive to the floor on Theory. Slam from Otis and Tozawa off the top (after a tag) with the Senton for the pin at 8:18.

Winners: Alpha Academy via pin at 8:18

-Just a fun match to get the crowd going. The fans really love Alpha Academy so it makes sense they are always out there to get the crowd going and end up on this show. **1/2

-Back to SmackDown (8 days ago) to recap Roman Reigns wanting CM Punk to come out and tell him the favor. Instead Seth Rollins is out and says you can’t trust Punk. Speaking of him, he is out to let us know the favor and they went back to 2013 where Paul told Punk he will be in The Main Event. The favor is Heyman being in Punk’s corner at Mania. Seth is great as he is just sitting back and enjoying the chaos. Roman laughs as he says Paul loves him and wants Paul to let him down easy. Paul starts crying and tells Roman he can’t say no to Punk. Roman is stunned and we get Punk hitting a Go To Sleep on Roman and Seth just smiles and walks away.

-WrestleMania Week Rundown. I will have live Hall of Fame coverage once again and then it hit me last night the show starts at 1 AM Eastern, so going to be a long night/early morning for me.

-Back to RAW as Paul Heyman says he will never be disloyal to Punk or Roman and before he can continue, Seth Rollins is here. He lets Paul know that CM Punk loves nobody but himself and Paul was abandoned by Roman Reigns last year. He wants Paul to remove himself from the situation but he can’t, so Seth can do it for him with one Stomp. Seth starts shoving Paul, who fires up and yells for Seth to get his hands off of him. That got a good pop! Punk is here to save his friend the brawl is on. Punk wants to hit a Stomp on the steps, but Rollins avoids and hits a Stomp back in the ring. He then teases hitting Paul with a Stomp and lets Paul know he owes him one now. Oh boy!

-Thanks for reading!