Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.4.24  

Apparently, there will be a new edition of Level Up, but I will likely have to watch it Sunday morning on Hulu. For now, it's Main Event time. Let's get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Barclay Center, Brooklyn, NY

Natalya vs. Chelsea Green

-Miss Main Event is back, or Main Event Queen as Brian has dubbed her. She has won four straight matches on Main Event, and really no need to stop that now. CANADIANS EXPLODE! Nattie with a quick roll-up for two and then another and another. Chelsea bails to the ropes to force a break and wants a time-out. Chelsea wants a handshake, so Nattie polls members of the crowd and we get a new overhead camera view that you don’t see often. I like the new angles they have been trying out since Dunn retired. Nattie goes for the Sharpshooter, so Chelsea bails to the floor as she was not ready. Nattie with a baseball slide and rolls Chelsea back into the ring. Chelsea bails again and starts up the aisle, so Nattie gives chase. Chelsea gets the brakes beat off back down to the ring and uses the ropes to hide again. The ref gets Nattie back, which lets Chelsea finally gets a modified Backstabber. She chokes in the corner with her boot and hooks a chinlock. Chelsea with an open hand slap to the face and lets us know that Main Event belongs to her. Nattie comes off the middle rope with a cross-body and then hits a discus clothesline for two. Chelsea kicks out of a Sharpshooter and gets a roll-up for two that is countered into a roll-up for two from Nattie. Green goes for a Sharpshooter, but Nattie gets a small package for two. Chelsea gets one final roll-up with a handful of tights for the pin at 5:07.

Winner: Chelsea Green via pin at 5:07

-THE STREAK CONTINUES! Not much here as it was a bunch of roll-ups and Chelsea running for the majority of the match, but I was entertained by it. *1/2

-Back to RAW last week for a video package of The Rock destroying Cody Rhodes in the rain and making him bleed his own blood. LOOK AT YOU NOW! I will say when Rock said, “The Rock has your attention now,” I had Batista flashbacks. It doesn’t need said, but I will…..HEEL ROCK IS AWESOME!

-Arie Helwani had Rhea Ripley on his show (after CM Punk) and Becky calls in and then storms on set to get into verbally with Rhea as security separates them.

-WrestleMania: Iyo Sky vs. Bayley commercial!

-Back to RAW as Becky calls out Rhea as she wants a fight. Pearce tries to stop it, but he fails and we get a sweet pull apart brawl. It wasn’t Rousey v. Charlotte v. Becky, but it was in the neighborhood.

-WrestleMania commercial for Uso vs. Uso!

-SmackDown: KO Show with Randy Orton, Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (ARMBAR)!

Jinder Mahal (w/ Indus Sher) vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Otis)

-Not often we get a former WWE Champion on this show. We had Dolph Ziggler last year (former World Champion), and I believe Jeff Hardy was on here a few years back. Tozawa uses his sBck peed to evade early and poses with Otis. He tries to hit a shoulder block, but that’s not working. Tozawa powers up, but gets sent to the corner. He floats over, but gets run down with a shoulder. Slam from Jinder and he hooks an armbar. Otis swivels the hips to the crowd as James talks about Elvis on the Ed Sullivan Show! Tozawa tries a suicide dive, but Jinder catches him and throws him into the retaining wall. That sends us to a break at 2:25.

-Back at 3:02 with Jinder still in control. I have noticed for the last month they have stopped doing Hulu commercials in the middle of the second match. Smart, as it doesn’t inflate the time. Jinder stomps away and uses his boot to choke. He throws heavy forearms in the corner and sends Tozawa into the corner. Modified chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Tozawa. He ducks a clothesline and gets a pop-up counter into a DDT. That looked a little rough there. Shining Wizard and Tozawa follows with a missile dropkick for two. Jinder lands some elbows, but Tozawa counters with a spin kick to the gut and then one to the head. TOZAWA-MANIA IS RUNNING WILD AS HE RIPS HIS SHIRT! He heads up top, but misses the Back Splash. Running boot from Jinder and The Khallas finishes at 6:56.

Winner: Jinder Mahal via pin at 6:56

-The crowd was into Tozawa and it would have been nice to give him a win, but no dice. The match was fine as it played into the big man vs. little man formula. *1/2

-Meek Mill! WrestleMania!

-Back to RAW for Solo vs. Seth and things break down with The Usos fight each other. The Rock then beats down Jey and the reaction from the crowd when Rock came through the entrance was fantastic. The Rock is ready to beat the piss out of Seth, but here’s Cody Rhodes to a mega-pop and he is PISSED! The Rock has been untouchable so far in this run so the place was on fire seeing him get his ass beat and they were ready to come unglued when Cody teased a Rock Bottom through the table, but Roman Reigns makes the save. Roman and Rock turn the tides as the crowd starts a loud CM Punk chant. Not tonight as this is all about the HEAT as Cody and Seth get whipped by Roman and Rock with Rock’s weight belt. That had to suck so bad and worse for Seth as my man wasn’t rocking a shirt. Those last few lashes from Rock to Cody had some extra STANK on them. Brooklyn: “Rocky Sucks.” It’s 1997 all over again! The video posted online of The Rock whipping the ref as he tried to enter the ring was hilarious as well. Great way to end RAW and set the stage for this weekend. I AM READY FOR WRESTLEMANIA!

