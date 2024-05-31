Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.30.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: EnMarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

-James makes a joke about all the smoke reminding him of being in RVD’s hotel room. ONE SHOT DEAL! Quick start for Carter and Chance as they get an early two count. Kayden brings Katana back into the match and we get some double stomping on Isla. Katana with a roll-up for two, but gets distracted by Fyre on the floor and that lets Dawn hit a head kick. Fyre gets the tag and she stomps away in the corner. Chance with a mule kick, but can’t make the tag. She gets a sunset flip for two and hits an enziguiri that leads to the hot tag. Carter runs wilds with kicks and strikes. Running elbow into the corner and then a running boot to the face for two. Dawn with a jaw breaker to stop the momentum. Blind tag to Chance and they break out THE KID AND PLAY DANCE AS AN OFFENSIVE MOVE. 8 BILLION STARS! Chance gets a two count, but Fyre makes the save. Dawn with a head kick to Carter. Chance with another roll-up for two but she gets left 2 on 1 and The Unholy Union finish with a double team flatliner for the pin at 5:05. James asks Howard for the name and he said they will have to ask. Glad I am not the only one that doesn’t know what it’s called.

Winners: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn via pin at 5:05

-This was a perfectly fine tag match in the women’s division. Fyre and Dawn are the new team on RAW so it makes sense they get the win. **

-Video package covering everything that went down at King and Queen of The Ring.

-Don’t Try This at Home or Anywhere!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER celebrates winning King of The Ring and he is waiting for The World Champion at SummerSlam. That brings out Damain Priest and they have some words which brings out Drew McIntyre to remind everyone he is next in line. GUNTHER smiles and just walks away as he knows this isn’t his battle and he will wait to see the winner in August. Drew tells Priest he is spreading himself too thin which is the same warning he gave to Seth Rollins. The interruptions continue as Braun Strowman is here to continue his war with Judgment Day.

-That takes us to JD McDonagh vs. Braun Strowman in progress. Strowman gets the win with the Powerslam and then gets attacked by Balor and Carlito. Braun makes his own save and no sells a chair shot from JD as the crowd lets JD know he fucked up.

-Hype video of Bron Breakker wrecking Kale Dixon last week. Later than night Bron spears Ricochet. Unhinged Bron has been fun!

-Back to RAW as Ricochet is still suffering from DDP ribs and wants to face Bron. Pearce tells him Bron is suspended. Dragunov thanks Ricochet and offers another match down the line. Ricochet wants to go tonight even though Dragunov has a great line about breaking people, but not fighting broken people.

-Hulu commercials!

-Minneapolis hosts SummerSlam over two nights in August of 2026. They need to move The Rumble to two nights so we get a Rumble each night to space things out.

-Back to RAW as we join Dragunov vs. Ricochet in progress, and it was another BANGER between these two. No winner as Bron is here and wrecks both men to a fantastic reaction from the crowd. Man is going to be a star!

-Pete Dunne vs. Dijak coming up next! COOL!

-Hulu commercials!

Pete Dunne vs. Dijak

-Great to see Dijak back on Main Event! This could be fun and I believe they have faced off on Main Event previously under their other names. Lockup to start and Dunne gets a go behind, but Dijak controls the arm as we get dueling chants. Dunne reverses and Dijak gets to the ropes to force a break. Heavy forearm to the jaw from Dijak! Side headlock, but Dunne pushes off and ends up connecting with a dropkick. Dunne with a kick to the head and heads up top. He hits a moonsault press and lands on his feet as Dijak ends up on the floor. Slingshot crossbody to the floor and again, Dunne lands on his feet. He goes for the fingers for SMALL JOINT MANIPULATION. Dunne up top again, but comes off and gets caught with a boot to the face as we take a break at 3:32.

-No real break though as we fade to black and then come right back to the match. Nice! Another dueling chant as the crowd is getting into this one. Delayed suplex from Dijak as he tries to shake off the arm work that Dunne has been doing. Dijak kicks Dunne around the ring which pisses him off. Forearm from Dijak and another as we get a “Lets Go Pete” chant. He fires up and lands a series of strikes and kicks in the corner. He comes off the middle ropes with a knee to the arm. Rebound snap German Suplex gets a two count! Double stomp to the hands and Dunne gets a triangle choke, but Dijak powers up and hits a sit-out choke bomb for two. The crowd was buying that one! Feast Your Eyes escaped as Dunne goes to the eyes. Dijak gets a goozle, but Dunne goes to the damaged fingers. Dijak responds with a superkick and Dunne kicks him right back, so DIJAK KICKS HIS HEAD OFF WITH A BIG BOOT! THIS IS GREAT! Feast Your Eyes is countered again as Dunne gets a small package for the pin at 7:11.

Winner: Pete Dunne via pin at 7:11

-We have our leader for Main Event Match of the Year! This was wonderful as they sucked the crowd in and I popped when they started kicking each other’s heads off. Check this match out! ***1/2

-Recap of The Liv Morgan Revenege Tour and Liv winning The World Title at King and Queen of The Ring last week.

-Hulu commercials!

-This Monday: Kaiser vs. Sheamus! New Day vs. AOP! Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio (Non-Title)!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch gets her rematch for the Women’s World Title inside a Steel Cage against Liv Morgan. Props to Becky for coming back for this short run when she had time off scheduled and she takes two losses to Liv before settling back at home to spend more time with her daughter. I can’t see her going anywhere else and she is probably looking forward to some time at home. The match was solid and I loved how they weaved other stories into it and gave Becky an out with Strowman chasing Dom which caused the cage door to be slammed in Becky’s head. This show does end with Liv diving on Dom to suck his face. Rhea won’t be happy!

-Thanks for reading!