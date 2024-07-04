Lex Luger Celebrates Slamming Yokozuna on July 4

– In a post on his X account, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger looked back on the iconic moment when he slammed the late former WWE Champion Yokozuna on July 4, 1993. Lex Luger wrote, “31 years ago today. It never gets old!!! Happy 4th to all who celebrate our nations birthday🇺🇸”

The slam took place as part of the “Stars and Stripes Challenge” in New York City aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid on July 4. You can also view a clip of the iconic moment below.