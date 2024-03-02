Lex Luger Says He Never Had a Problem With the MSG Curtain Call by The Kliq

– During a recent edition of his Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Expressed dressed the infamous “Curtain Call” by The Kliq at Madison Square Garden in May 1996. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lex Luger on the friendships built in wrestling being like a family: “We talked about Stinger earlier, we’ve been the best of friends for over three and a half decades. With the friendships we build, the time we spend more than our own families? They almost become family.”

On not having a problem with The Kliq’s curtain call: “Obviously, there’s boundaries you have to do it in: off the air, that was in a hallmark arena, but I didn’t have a problem with it personally, I was okay with that. I actually kind of like what they did in a way.”

The Curtain Call was an infamous moment in WWE history. Former WWE Superstars and The Kliq members Diesel (Kevin Nash) and Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) embraced Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the Madison Square Garden before leaving the company and heading to WCW. It drew a lot of attention for being a “shoot” moment that infamously broke kayfabe at a time when it was still taboo to break kayfabe.