– During a recent edition of the Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger recalled taking part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1994 and being on a float with other WWE Superstars. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lex Luger on being part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1994: “To be a part of that. Oh my gosh, yeah, one of my greatest memories, we did this through the draw. It was freezing cold and the wind that day was mind-boggling. I was Mr. Buffalo, a New York guy. They offered me little warmers, like gloves [you could put] in your shoes. I’m like, ‘I’m from Buffalo.’ But, man, when you go through those streets, the wind howls through those buildings, by the time you’re in the float, and you get from the back to right in front of the Macy’s, you’ve been out and exposed for hours I don’t know if I’ve ever been so cold,” he recalled. “I grew up in Buffalo, New York my entire life. I couldn’t feel my feet from the mid-shin down where I was frozen in ice blocks. I thought I might have had frostbite.

On fearing Undertaker injured himself on the float: “It was all worth it. One camera shot of us coming down. People send that to me all the time on Thanksgiving, that shot of me on the float with the guys. Funny little side note. We were goofing around. Everybody wanted to get the best camera shot on the float. Undertaker went to climb up higher than the rest of us, like he needed to, he’s so tall anyway. He started climbing up on the float, and what he was climbing on broke, and he fell down, and I thought he maybe injured himself. We were laughing. We made the best of it. Great memories. We had a great time.”