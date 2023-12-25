– During the latest edition of Lex Expressed, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger recalled Hulk Hogan turning heel in 1996 and being revealed as the third member of the New World Order (nWo) at WCW Bash at the Beach. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lex Luger on Hulk Hogan’s heel turn: “It blew my mind. I thought that he was so set with the red and yellow, and ‘Take your vitamins and say your prayers.’ I thought he was going to ride and die with that. … The Hulkster is a really sharp businessman, and I think he could sense that [he’d] run [that] thing out.”

On how Hogan handled the heel turn: “I was like, ‘Gosh, is he really going to do this?’ I knew he had creative control. I was in a couple [of] meetings when the Hulkster … [would] go, ‘Ah, I don’t think that’s going to work for me.’ … He didn’t do that very often. Hulkster’s all business.”

On how the angle felt: “The feeling was: wow, this is big. This is going to be wild.”