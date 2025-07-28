Lex Luger Reflects On Winning WCW World Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997

Lex Luger captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hulk Hogan in 1997, and he reflected on the moment on his latest podcast. Luger won the title from Hogan on the August 4, 1997 episode of Nitro and while he held it for only five days before losing it back, Luger remembered the moment — and how Hogan chose him as the person to drop the title too — fondly on his Lex Expressed podcast.

“I didn’t find out until I was almost ready to go to the ring,” Luger recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “They asked Hulk, ‘Who do you want to do this with?’ … He [said], ‘100%, I want to do it with Lex.'”

Luger continued, “That was a huge props from one of the biggest stars ever in the business. That was a great feeling, to come back and have the opportunity to rise to that level in the company again.”

Luger’s short title reign was his second and final run with that title.