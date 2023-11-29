Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Continues

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring week two of the Continental Classic. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic: Swerve Strickland (1-0-0) vs. Jay White (1-0-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Mark Briscoe (0-1-0) vs. Rush (0-1-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Jon Moxley (1-0-0) vs. Jay Lethal (0-1-0)

* Christian Cage will respond to Adam Copeland’s challenge

* Bryan Danielson on commentary