wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Fallout From Double or Nothing

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Swerve KS 5-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which features the fallout from the Double or Nothing PPV. The lineup includes:

* Casino Gauntlet Match for AEW World Title Shot at Forbidden Door: Participants TBD
* IWGP World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero
* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch
* Don Callis to present a contract to someone
* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions
* TV Time with Chris Jericho
* Mercedes Mone championship celebration

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading