Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Fallout From Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which features the fallout from the Double or Nothing PPV. The lineup includes:

* Casino Gauntlet Match for AEW World Title Shot at Forbidden Door: Participants TBD

* IWGP World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

* Don Callis to present a contract to someone

* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions

* TV Time with Chris Jericho

* Mercedes Mone championship celebration