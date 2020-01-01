Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

NXT and AEW still aren’t going head-to-head proper this week, as NXT will be running a “Best of” edition. The episode will feature several matches from past Takeover events. However, it will also include the announcement of the teams for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, as well as the winners of the Year-End awards.

AEW, meanwhile, has put together a mammoth card for their return to Jacksonville and the first Dynamite of 2020. It includes:

*Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & PAC

*AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

*Cody vs. Darby Allin.

*Jon Moxley vs. Trent of Best Friends.

*Taz to appear.

*Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara.