Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content On AXS TV

Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV with not only a new episode, but several other specials and past events. It starts at 3 PM ET with Impact Wrestling Tournament of Champions 2013, which featured the following matches in the first round:

* James Storm vs. Mr. Anderson

* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy

* Austin Aries vs. Kurt Angle

* James Storm vs. Bully Ray

* Bobby Roode vs. Sting

At 8 PM, there will be a new Impact Wrestling with the following:

* Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler

* Jessie McKay vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju

* Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey

At 10 PM it will be Impact in 60, which looks at the best of Su Yung. At 11, there will be a replay of the 8 PM episode. At 1 AM, there will be a repeat of the best of Su Yung. Finally, at 2 AM, there will be another Impact in 60 looking at the best of Rosemary.