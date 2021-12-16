wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content On AXS TV
Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV with not only a new episode, but several other specials and past events. It starts at 3 PM ET with Impact Wrestling Tournament of Champions 2013, which featured the following matches in the first round:
* James Storm vs. Mr. Anderson
* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy
* Austin Aries vs. Kurt Angle
* James Storm vs. Bully Ray
* Bobby Roode vs. Sting
At 8 PM, there will be a new Impact Wrestling with the following:
* Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler
* Jessie McKay vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju
* Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey
At 10 PM it will be Impact in 60, which looks at the best of Su Yung. At 11, there will be a replay of the 8 PM episode. At 1 AM, there will be a repeat of the best of Su Yung. Finally, at 2 AM, there will be another Impact in 60 looking at the best of Rosemary.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting