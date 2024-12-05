Tonight’s Lineup For MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One Shot

Major League Wrestling will stream MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One Shot tonight on Youtube from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The lineup includes:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Mistico (c) vs. Trevor Lee

* MLW Tag Team Championship: CONTRA Unit (Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon) vs. CozyMAX

* Roulette Match: Matthew Justice & TBD vs. The Andersons

* Fan’s Choice Match: Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish

* Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak

* Eric Bischoff runs the show

There will also be matches taped for future airings, including:

* MLW World Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Titán vs. Magnus

* Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

* Delmi Exo vs. Ava