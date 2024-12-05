wrestling / News
Tonight’s Lineup For MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One Shot
December 5, 2024 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will stream MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One Shot tonight on Youtube from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The lineup includes:
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Mistico (c) vs. Trevor Lee
* MLW Tag Team Championship: CONTRA Unit (Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon) vs. CozyMAX
* Roulette Match: Matthew Justice & TBD vs. The Andersons
* Fan’s Choice Match: Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish
* Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak
* Eric Bischoff runs the show
There will also be matches taped for future airings, including:
* MLW World Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Titán vs. Magnus
* Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA
* Delmi Exo vs. Ava
