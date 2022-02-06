wrestling / News

Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

February 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced a seven-match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube:

* Gunn Club and The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal
* Best Friends vs. Chaos Project
* Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony
* Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
* Diamante, Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Skye Blue, Heather Reckless and Queen Aminata

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading