Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced a seven-match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube:
* Gunn Club and The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal
* Best Friends vs. Chaos Project
* Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony
* Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
* Diamante, Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Skye Blue, Heather Reckless and Queen Aminata
A brand new #AEWDarkElevation drops TOMORROW at 7/6c!
• @thebobbyfish v @Egos1313
• @thejuliahart v @ArieAlexanderAA
• @ScorpioSky v @StephenWolf309
• @Skyebyee/@amisylle/@Heathereckless v @DiamanteLAX/@alliewrestling/@EmiSakura_gtmv
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/KTQti8hUcU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2022
Don't miss #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c as #TheAcclaimed team up with the #GunnClub once again, to face the #NightmareFamily’s @BAndersonAEW & @BigShottyLee who are joining forces with @MattSydal & @theLeeMoriarty!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/qnpjNObz3r
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2022
Don’t miss #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c when the #ChaosProject (@KillLutherKill/@KingSerpentico) will collide with #BestFriends (@trentylocks/@sexychuckiet)!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/I0uchnytF9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2022
On a brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c, @lucha_angel1 will collide with #TheFactory’s @AaronSoloAEW!
Catch all the action on our official YouTube channel!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/TJzUonp7XG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2022
