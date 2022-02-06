Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced a seven-match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube:

* Gunn Club and The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal

* Best Friends vs. Chaos Project

* Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony

* Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf

* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander

* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo

* Diamante, Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Skye Blue, Heather Reckless and Queen Aminata